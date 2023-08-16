The Sarajevo film festival has cancelled all screenings and public events today (August 16) as Bosnia and Herzegovina enters a day of mourning for the victims of a high-profile triple murder.

On Friday, Nermin Sulejmanovic killed his partner while broadcasting the crime on Instagram, before killing two other people and himself. The crime has shocked the country with demonstrations in various cities, including Sarajevo, taking place earlier this week.

In a statement, the festival said all previously announced public events were cancelled as a result of the national day of mourning, and instead prepared a panel on ‘Femicide in Film, Television, and New Media’ to mark the events.

The panel featured filmmakers who have addressed the theme through their own work, including Aida Begić, Vanja Juranić, Kumjana Novakova, director Ademir Kenović, and actress Nadine Mičić.

Among the impacted events is a masterclass with Lynne Ramsay, who is receiving the festival’s lifetime achievement award; the festival is aiming to rearrange it for August 18. However, industry events are going ahead as planned.

The festival statement added: “We will observe the Day of Mourning with dignity, sending a message of ‘Solidarity with all victims of violence against women’.”