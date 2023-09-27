Gravitas Ventures has acquired US and Canadian rights to shark attack action thriller Deep Fear from UK production and sales company Brilliant Pictures.

Gravitas will give the film an on-demand release on November 3.

Set in the Caribbean, Deep Fear follows a round-the-world yachtswoman who sets out on a solo trip to meet her boyfriend but encounters a gang of drug traffickers who force her to dive to a wreck surrounded by great white sharks.

Mãdãlina Ghenea and Ed Westwick star with Macarena Gómez, Stany Coppet and John-Paul Pace.

The film is directed by Marcus Adams, written by Robert Capelli Jr and Sophia Eptamenitis and produced by Brilliant’s Sean O’Kelly and Marc Bikindou.

Gravitas Ventures vice president of acquisitions and international sales Danielle Gasher commented: “Deep Fear is everything you want it to be. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat survival movie with great performances from leads Ed Westwick and Madalina Ghenea. Gravitas Ventures is thrilled to be partnering with Brilliant Pictures on this movie, and to bring Deep Fear to North American audiences on November 3.”

Producer O’Kelly said: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Danielle and the talented team at Gravitas to bring Deep Fear to audiences across North America. Deep Fear arrives hot on the heels of the cocaine-shark frenzy, as recently seen off the coast of Florida. Having spent so much time creating the strongest visual effects, we can’t wait to share it.”