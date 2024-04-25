Sheffield DocFest has selected 50 projects for the 2024 edition of MeetMarket, its pitching event for documentary films at development, production and rough cut stage.
Titles in the selection include Rachel Close’s One Of Us, a Romanian film in co-production with the UK. The film sees UK-Romanian filmmaker Close travel to Romania to help a stranger search for her birth mother. The project is produced by Monica Lazurean-Gorgan, who previously produced Berlinale 2023 selection Between Revolutions, and Elena Martin.
The five Rough Cut projects include Isabel Alcantara and Alfredo Alcantara’s Mexican title The Age Of Water, in which a young mother leads a resistance movement when the water in her small Mexican town is found to be radioactive. Producers include Michele Stephenson, whose previous work includes 2020 Tribeca selection Stateless.
“Sheffield DocFest continues to strive for an open and inclusive Marketplace whose goal is to welcome and support original and impactful non-fiction storytelling, for professionals from across the world and across genres,” said Patrizia Mancini, head of industry at DocFest.
“The selection reflects eclectic, energetic and thoughtful approaches, which embrace a modern day urgency to the stories we tell,” added executive producer and DocFest Marketplace consultant Lisa Marie Russo.
The MeetMarket runs on June 13-14 as part of the wider DocFests marketplace offering. DocFest 2024 will take place from June 12-17, with the full public programme announced on Wednesday, May 8 followed by the full industry programme on May 15.
Sheffield DocFest MeetMarket 2024 projects
MeetMarket Rough Cut Projects:
The Age of Water
Production country: Mexico
Directors: Isabel Alcántara, Alfredo Alcántara
Producers: Lindsay Perna, Joe Brewster (Rada Studios), Michèle Stephenson (Rada Studios)
B-Side
Production country: Italy
Director: Agostino Ferrente
Producers: Gianfilippo Pedote (Casa delle Visioni), Agostino Ferrente
Our Land
Production country: United Kingdom
Director: Orban Wallace
Producers: Charlie Phillips (I am Charlie Ltd), Rebecca Wolff
Queer as Punk
Production country: Malaysia
Director: Yih Wen Chen
Producers: Yih Wen Chen, Mandy Marahimin (Talamedia)
Will They Ever Come Back?
Production country: Colombia
Director: Angela Carabal
Producers: Sandra Tabares-Duque (Sandelion Productions), Angela Carabal
MeetMarket Projects:
24 Strong
Production country: Belgium
Co-production country: Netherlands
Directors: Kristian Van der Heyden, Rieneke Van Santen
Producer: Kristian Van der Heyden (Harald House)
Co-producers: Rieneke Van Santen (Dendezo Media Support & Productions), Monique Busman (Tomtit Film)
Another Day Shall Come
Production countries: Palestine, Israel Director: Aida Kaddan
Producer: Aida Kaddan
Avoidance
Production country: France
Co-production country: Georgia
Director: Nika Nikulshina
Producers: Valerie Montmartin (Little Big Story), Vlad Ketkovich (Little Big Story) Co-producer: Seraphina Zinkovsky
Big in Gazi Baba
Production country: North Macedonia
Co-production country: United Kingdom
Director: Pauline Blanchet
Producer: Avdi Thachi (Lumiere Films)
Co-producers: James Collie (Violet Pictures), Jan Dunn (Violet Pictures)
The Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole
Production country: Ukraine
Co-production countries: France, Czech Republic Director: Tetiana Khodakiviska
Producer: Elena Saulich (Pronto Film)
Co-producers: Johann Chapelan (Girelle Production), Martin Vandas (Maur Film)
Breaking the Wall
Production country: China
Co-production country: Canada
Director: Weichao Xu
Producer: Yiqian Zhang (Touchstone Productions)
Carmela and the Walkers
Production country: Ecuador
Directors: Esteban Coloma, Luis Herrera
Producer: Esteban Coloma (Cooperativa Audiovisual CoopDocs)
Confessions of a Female Gamer
Production country: Bulgaria
Co-production country: United Kingdom
Director: Dolya Gavanski
Producers: Martichka Bozhilova (Agitprop), Dolya Gavanski (Thea Films)
The Cord
Production country: France
Co-production country: Brazil
Director: Myriam Guillot
Producer: Estelle Robin You (Grande Ourse Films)
Derek’s Ark
Production country: United Kingdom
Director: James Dawson
Producer: Serena Kennedy (The Slate Works), David Broder (Loupe Films)
Desperately Seeking Rainbows
Production countries: Taiwan, Singapore Directors: Kenny Png, Frances Lu Producer: Stefano Centini (Volos Films)
Fatna, a Woman Named Rachid
Production countries: France, Morocco, Belgium
Director: Hélène Harder
Producers: Nadège Labé (Wendigo Films), Ilham Raouf (Abel Aflam), Jean-David Lefebvre, Delphine Duez (White Boat Pictures), Valentin Leblanc
The Gods Must Be Mistaken
Production countries: Slovenia, Germany
Co-production country: Croatia
Director: Jakob Krese
Producers: Ivana Naceva (Nosorogi), Annika Mayer (Majmun Films) Co-producers: Vanja Jambrović, Marina Gumzi
Good Morning Afghanistan
Production country: United Kingdom
Co-production country: Denmark
Directors: Shogofa Sahar, Bruce Goodison
Producers: Kate Cook (Indefinite Films), Camilla Nielsson, Waseem Mahmood
Green is the Fire’s Tint
Production countries: India, Romania, Italy
Directors: Arya Rothe, Cristina Hanes, Isabella Rinaldi
Producers: Arya Rothe (NoCut Film Collective), Cristina Hanes (NoCut Film Collective), Isabella Rinaldi (NoCut Film Collective)
Los Guaduales
Production countries Colombia, Canada Co-production country: Venezuela Director: Bryan Angarita
Producer: Sahar Yousefi (Nava Projects) Co-producer: Marcela Hernandez Guerra
Horse/Woman (working title)
Production country: United Kingdom
Director: Lizzie Mackenzie
Producer: Emily Copley (Of the Wild Productions)
Imago
Production country: France
Co-production country: Belgium
Director: Déni Oumar Pitsaev
Producer: Alexandra Mélot (Triptyque Films) Co-producers: Anne-laure Guégan, Géraldine Sprimont
In Cod We Trust
Production country: Norway Co-production country: Finland Director: Guro Saniola Bjerk
Producer: Benedikte Bredesen (f(x) produksjoner AS) Co-producer: Pasi Hakkio (Wacky Ties)
In the Winds of the Icefields (working title)
Production country: Estonia
Co-production country: Sweden
Director: Mihkel Oksmann
Producers: Hõbe Ilus (Sui), Sergio C. Ayala (Monserrate Films) Co-producer: Sergio C. Ayala (Monserrate Films)
Jaripeo
Production country: Mexico Co-production country: USA
Directors: Efraín Mojica, Rebecca Zweig Producer: Sarah Strunin
Jinwar - Land of Women
Production countries: Syria, United Kingdom Director: Beyan Yaher
Producer: Fleur Nieddu (Freelance)
Kikuyu Land
Production country: Kenya
Co-production country: USA
Directors: Bea Wangondu, Andrew H. Brown
Producers: Bea Wangondu (The Bea Company), Andrew H. Brown (Ragtag Collective) Co-producer: Joseph Njenga
Letters from Home (working title)
Production countries: China, USA
Directors: Xin Fang, Chenyu Kou
Producers: Xin Fang (Koi Fish Film), Nicole Tsien (Independent)
Life of Tipu
Production countries: Ireland, Bangladesh, USA
Director: Bob Gallagher
Producers: David Clarke (EZ Films), Bob Gallagher (Homebird Productions), Jeanie Igoe (Homebird Productions)
Matriarchy
Production country: Sweden Director: Zara Arrehed
Producer: Zara Arrehed
The Mother of All Fights
Production country: Brazil
Co-production country: United Kingdom Directors: Ivi Roberg, Juliano Salgado Producers: Joi Lee, Alice Aedy (Earthrise Studio) Co-producer: Grain Media
The Noble Half (working title)
Production country: Pakistan Co-production country: USA Director: Khaula Malik
Producers: Brit Fryer, Afnahn Khan
not-yet-here
Production country: Italy
Director: Giorgio Bosisio
Producers: Giorgio Viscardini (x01 Srl), Beatrice Ratto
One of Us
Production country: Romania
Co-production country: United Kingdom
Director: Rachel Close
Producers: Monica Lazurean-Gorgan, Elena Martin Co-producer: Aleksandra Bilic
Pinball
Production country: USA Director: Naveen Chaubal Producer: Bryn Silverman
A Place Like Home
Production country: Estonia
Director: Kadriann Kibus
Producer: Kadriann Kibus (Rebel Frame)
Racing Hearts
Production countries: Sweden, Denmark, France Director: Milla Bergh
Producer: Martin Bergh
Co-producers: Christine Le Goff, Mette Heide
Reckoning
Production country: United Kingdom
Co-production country: Brazil
Director: Mauricio Monteiro Filho
Producers: Mauricio Monteiro Filho, Charlie Rosser Co-Producers: Hugh Davies, Clive Patterson (Insight Films)
Scarlet Girls
Production country: Dominican Republic
Co-production countries: Germany, Mexico
Director: Paula Cury Melo
Producers: Paula Cury Melo (Cristal Cine), Samuel Didonato (Cristal Cine) Co-producers: Natalia Imaz (parabellum film), Omar Lara (Disruptiva Films)
The Shape of Blue
Production country: Canada Co-production country: Japan
Director: Sybilla Patrizia
Producer: Ina Fichman (Intuitive Pictures)
Son of a Fisherman
Production countries: India, New Zealand
Director: Arjun Menon
Producers: Chippy Babu (Traintripper Films), Siddharth Vasani, Arjun Menon, Abhishek Sharma (Traintripper Films)
Still Pushing Pineapples
Production country: United Kingdom Co-production country: Scotland
Director: Kim Hopkins
Producer: Margareta Szabo (Labor of Love Films)
A Troop of Bears
Production country: Chile
Co-production country: Canada
Directors: Christian Martínez, Pachi Bustos, Paola Castillo Villagrán Producers: Christian Martínez, Pachi Bustos, Paola Castillo Villagrán Co-Producers: Daniela Mujica (Productions Ocho)
Untitled Eitaro Project
Production country: Japan
Co-production country: USA
Directors: Koodae Kim, Teruisha Yoshida
Producers: Koodae Kim (tenFrames), Teruisha Yoshida
Vena Acuática
Production countries: El Salvador, USA
Director: Amada Torruella
Producers: Seth Gadsden (Amuletos Projects), Brenda Avila-Hanna Co-Producers: María Luisa Santos
War on Women
Production country: Estonia
Co-production country: Slovakia
Director: Maris Salumets
Producer: Elina Litvinova (Three Brothers)
Co-Producer: Tereza Nvotova (Talking Stone Production)
The Way We Were
Production countries: United Kingdom, Hong Kong Co-production country: Taiwan
Directors: Ka-Ki Wong, Yuk-Fai Ho
Producer: Bambby Cheuk (Pōtocol)
Co-Producer: Chen Ping-chia
Widow Champion
Production country: Kenya
Co-production country: USA
Director: Zippy Kimundu
Producers: Zippy Kimundu (Afrofilms International Company Ltd.), Heather Courtney (10th Street Films LLC.)
With Their Backs to the Sky
Production country: USA
Director: Erik Nuding
Producers: Kendall Fitzgerald (A Dip in the Lake LLC.), Angelo Andrianiaina (A Dip in the Lake LLC.)
