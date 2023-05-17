Nick Nevern’s latest instalment from cult crime film series Rise Of The Footsoldier has been picked up by Signature Entertainment in the UK and Ireland from UK sales outfit Carnaby International, for an autumn theatrical release.

Signature and Carnaby International has also released a first look image.

Rise Of The Footsolider: Vengeance is produced by Andrew Loveday, with Craig Fairbrass back in the leading role of notorious criminal Pat Tate alongside George Russo, Geoff Bell, Phil Davis, Jamie Foreman, Stephen McCole, Sadie Frost, Tara Fitzgerald and Anthony Skordi.

Pat is on a rampage to avenge his loyal and trusted footsoldier’s violent death, venturing beyond his comfort zone of Essex into the dark side of 1990s Soho.

Signature has distribution rights to all six of the Footsolider films.