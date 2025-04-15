EXCLUSIVE: SND has taken on international sales for Princia Car’s debut French feature The Girls We Want (Les Filles Desir) ahead of the film’s world premiere in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

Set in Marseille during the summer holidays, the film centres on a 20-something man and his longtime friends who work at a summer camp for children. When one returns after years away, it shakes up the group’s dynamic as they explore their values, desires and sexuality.

Car co-wrote the script with Lena Mardi and reteams with her troupe of young Marseille-based actors, who have appeared in her previous short films, including the 2019 Clermont-Ferrand selection Barcelona.

The Girls We Want is produced by After Hours Production in co-production with France 3 and Zinc, which will release the film in France on July 16. SND is handling sales to all territories.

After Hours producer Johanna Nahon said: “Princia’s film goes beyond the fantasies of the suburbs and tells the story of young people and their adolescent struggles, trapped in pre-established rules. It focused on their group dynamic that is both protective and confining, and the courage it takes to break free from it and gravitate towards intimacy.”

Ramy Nahas, director of international sales at SND, added: “The Girls We Want is a sunny, vibrant and modern film about adolescence that echoes the work of filmmakers like Andrea Arnold, Sean Baker and Abdellatif Kechiche… It is a luminous reflection on a central theme and a universal message about youth across the world.”