French actress turned director Barbara Schulz’s Treasure Hunters: On the Tracks Of Khufu, has been acquired by France’s SND which is launching sales on the French take on Indiana Jones at the European Film Market later this month

The film is Schulz’s directorial debut and will star Fabrice Luchini as an archaeologist who joins forces with his daughter and grandson in a race against time to find a hidden treasure in locations from Cairo to Paris. Julia Piaton will co-star.

Schulz’s acting credits include roles in Léa Domenach’s Bernadette/



SND is also producing the film with Bonne Pioche Cinema, whose recent credits include Just Philippot’s 2023 Cannes premiere Acid.

The company is also handling EFM sales on Fabien Onteniente’s comedy Playmakers, about a man dreaming of being a sports agent who takes a young refugee with talent under his wing.

The Playmakers now in pre-production, will star Gérard Lanvin, Isabelle Nanty and Didier Bourdon. SND also produced with Curiosa Films.

SND will distribute both films in France.