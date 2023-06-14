Sundance title Sometimes I Think About Dying has secured key territory sales including France, ahead of its international premiere at next week’s Champs-Elysees Film Festival in Paris.

The film has sold to Condor for France; Synapse for Latin America; and Front Row for MENA, through Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outfit New Europe Film Sales.

Previously announced deals include Vertigo Releasing for UK-Ireland; while CAA sold US rights to Oscilloscope.

Sometimes I Think About Dying stars Daisy Ridley as an office worker in a seaside town who likes to think about dying; but finds a connection when she makes the new guy at work laugh.

It was produced by Alex Saks, Lauren Beveridge, Brett Beveridge, Dori Rath and Ridley; and executive produced by Lisa D’Ambrosio. Production companies are Saks Picture Company and Point Productions with the support of Mirror Image Films.