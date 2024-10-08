As deals continue to trickle in from last month’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Sony Pictures Classics said it has acquired North America and multiple territories to the drama On Swift Horses starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi.

The company has also taken Latin America, Turkey, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, India, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

Daniel Minahan directed from Bryce Kass’s adaptation of the novel by Shannon Pufahl. Edgar-Jones plays Muriel, who along with her husband Lee (Will Poulter) starts a new life in the American West after Lee returns from the Korean War.

Their apparent newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother Julius (Elordi), propelling Muriel into an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Ley Line Entertainment, FirstGen Content, Cor Cordium, Dan Corp, Wavelength, and Killer Films produced On Swift Horses, and Peter Spears, Minahan, Tim Headington, Mollye Asher, Theresa Steele Page, and Michael D’ Alto served as producers.

Sony Pictures Classics negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Black Bear represents international rights.