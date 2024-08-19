The UK’s Reason8 has boarded Venice Horizons selection Carissa for sales, the feature debut from South African writer-director duo Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar.

In a small mountain village about to be developed into a luxury golf estate, a young woman has to choose between moving to the city to restart her life, or taking over her grandfather’s rooibos farm.

Gretchen Ramsden, Wilhelmiena Hesselman, Hendrik Kriel and Elton Landrew star, with Deidré Jantjies, Annemarie Du Plessis, Delmar and Jacobs producing for Cape Town-based Na Aap Productions.

Jantjies described the film as “a gateway for our indigenous narratives, which have been preserved for countless years”.

Carissa was the winner of the 2023 Venice Final Cut prize for best film in post-production. The filmmakers further joint credits include short film Brakwater, currently in post.