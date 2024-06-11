Caye Casas’ Spanish comedy horror The Coffee Table has sold to Indeed for Germany, Austria and Switzerland and to BBBank in Japan for sales agent MPM Premium.

Indeed will give the film a limited release in cinemas before expanding to VoD and DVD in 2025 and BBBank will release the film in cinemas in 2025.

The Coffee Table is about a young couple raising their first child who buy a coffee table that changes their lives forever with a series of unforeseen and unnerving events.

It has already sold to Cinephobia in North America, Second Sight Films in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Exit Media in Italy, HBO in Eastern and Central Europe, Alfhaville in Mexico, and will get an August 1 release on Shudder in the UK. It has been streaming on Filmin in Spain since May.

The film is produced by Alhena Productions, Apocalipsis Producciones and La Charito Films and stars David Pareja and Estefania de los Santos.

MPM Premium said it is in talks for further sales to Latam, France, Korea, and Benelux.