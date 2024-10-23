Sony Pictures Classics has updated its release dates for awards contenders The Room Next Door and I’m Still Here.

Pedro Almodóvar’s euthanasia drama The Room Next Door won the Venice Golden Lion and will open theatrically on December 20 in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding to select cities on January 10, 2025, and then opening nationwide on January 17, 2025.

Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton star as reunited friends who spend a month together after one reveals she has a terminal illness. John Turturro also stars. The feature marks Spanish maestro Almodóvar’s first in English.

Walter Salles’ I’m Still Here will open in New York and Los Angeles on January 17, 2025, before expanding nationwide on February 14, 2025. It will receive a one-week awards-qualifying run in New York and Los Angeles in November.

The drama also premiered on the Lido, where it garnered the best screenplay prize for Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega. Fernanda Torres stars as a wife and mother living under Brazil’s military regime in 1971 who must reinvent herself and take care of her family when her husband, a former congressman who is illicitly involved in political activity, goes missing.

The film is Brazil’s Oscar submission for the best international feature film category. Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s biographical book, it also stars Selton Mello and Fernanda Montenegro.