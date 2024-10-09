Festival hits Anora, Emilia Perez and Maria, a new Stockholm Series strand for TV works, and a theme of ‘Men in Crisis’ are among the highlights of this year’s Stockholm International Film Festival (November 6-17), the programme of which has been announced today (October 9).

The international feature competition includes Alonso Ruizpalacios’ Berlin title La Cocina; RaMell Ross’ Telluride premiere Nickel Boys; and Gustav Moller’s Denmark-Sweden-France co-production Sons. It has an even split of 10 titles directed by women, and 10 by men.

The 16-title documentary competition includes the world premiere of Garbo: Leave Me Alone, a portrait of Hollywood icon Greta Garbo from Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist director Lorna Tucker and producers Embankment Films.

The inaugural Stockholm Series strand will play five TV series, including the world premiere of Netflix thriller series The Helicopter Heist, based on a real-life Swedish robbery from 2009.

The festival will close with Pablo Larrain’s Maria Callas biopic Maria starring Angelina Jolie.

The Stockholm achievement award will be presented to US filmmaker and actor Jesse Eisenberg, along with the Nordic premiere of his latest feature A Real Pain at the festival.

The visionary award, will go to Steve McQueen, whose BFI London Film Festival opener Blitz plays in the Masters strand. McQueen will attend the festival to receive his award, and take part in a masterclass as part of the festival’s Industry Days, which run from November 12-14.

The festival describes this edition’s ‘Men In Crisis’ theme as “a reflection on the evolving image of masculinity, which seems to be under renegotiation.” Titles under the theme include Nathan Silver’s Jewish comedy Between the Temples; Emma Benestan’s French drama Animal; and Michael Premo’s Trump supporter documentary Homegrown.

International competition 2024

Who Do I Belong To (Tun-Fr-Can-Nor-Qat-S Arabia) dir. Meryam Joobeur

Sons (Den-Swe-Fr) dir. Gustav Moller

Blue Sun Palace (US) dir. Constance Tsang

Drowning Dry (Lith-Lat) dir. Laurynas Bareisa

Didi (US) dir. Sean Wang

Brief History of a Family (China-Fr-Den-Qat) dir. Jianjie Lin

Reinas (Switz-Peru) dir. Klaudia Reynicke-Candeloro

Wild Diamond (Fr) dir. Agathe Riedinger

Universal Language (Can) dir. Matthew Rankin

Bluish (Austria) dirs. Mila Czernovsky, Lilith Kraxner

Toxic (Lith) dir. Saule Bliuvaite

The Devil’s Bath (Austria-Ger) dirs. Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

My Sunshine (Jap-Fr) dir. Hiroshi Okuyama

The Swedish Torpedo (Swe) dir. Frida Kempf

Ghost Trail (Fr-Bel-Ger) dir. Jonathan Millet

La Cocina (Mex-US) dir. Alonso Ruizpalacios

Sad Jokes (Ger) dir. Fabian Stumm

Peacock (Austria-Ger) dir. Bernhard Wenger

Nickel Boys (US) dir. RaMell Ross

Familiar Touch (US) dir. Sarah Friedland