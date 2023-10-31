SAG-AFTRA negotiators are set to meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) again on Tuesday (October 31) but have warned that the two sides “remain far apart on key issues.”

After extending their latest talks into the weekend, raising industry hopes that a settlement to the US film and TV actors strike might be on the horizon, both sides worked independently on Monday (30). Over the weekend “we have discussed all open proposals, including AI, with AMPTP,” the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee told guild members on Sunday evening, while urging actors to “flood picket lines” and “make your voices heard” when the week began.

Late on Monday, the news that the sides would meet again on Tuesday kept hopes of a settlement alive. But the SAG-AFRA committee appeared to temper those hopes in its evening statement. “While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues,” the statement said. “Please help us keep pressure on the AMPTP by showing up on the picket lines, raising your voices at rallies across the country and by posting messages of support and strength on social media.”