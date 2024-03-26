Choose Chicago and the Chicago Film Office in partnership with Sundance have launched Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024 running June 28-30.

The event will feature screenings of four selections from the Park City festival in January supported by Q&A’s; a short film programme and masterclass for emerging and underrepresented filmmakers; panel discussions at Chicago Cultural Center and other venues; and a presentation on Sundance Institute and how to apply to its artist programmes and labs.

Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024 means Chicago will become the only US city to host an independent artist and film weekend in partnership with Sundance Institute outside of Park City, Utah.

The Chicago Film Office will play a leading role in facilitating the panel components of the weekend.

Chicago Mayor Brandon hailed the collaboration “a momentous occasion for our city”. Eugene Hernandez (pictured), festival director and head of public programming, Sundance Institute, added many Chicagoan creators “have ties to Sundance through our festival and artist support programmes”.

Last week it was announced that Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente will be stepping down from her role after less than three years and Amanda Kelso is returning as acting CEO.