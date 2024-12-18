James Mangold and Cynthia Erivo will be honoured at Sundance Film Festival’s gala fundraiser on January 24, 2025.

Mangold, whose latest film A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan opens in the US through Searchlight on December 25, will receive the Trailblazer Award “in recognition of his unwavering dedication and notable contributions to the field of cinema”.

Mangold’s credits include Walk The Line, Ford v. Ferrari, 3:10 To Yuma, and Logan. The writer-director participated in the Institute’s year-round artist programmes in 1994, where he developed the screenplay for his 1997 film Cop Land at the Sundance Screenwriters and Directors Labs. His directorial debut Heavy received the special jury prize for directing at the 1995 festival.

Erivo receives the Visionary Award for her “uncompromising work and notable contributions to the entertainment industry”. The British actor and singer stars as Elphaba in Universal’s $525m-plus global hit Wicked opposite Ariana Grande and her acting credits include Harriet and Drift, which premiered in Park City in 2023. She won the Tony for her stage performance in The Color Purple.

Previously announced honourees at the gala include Michelle Satter, founding senior director of artist programmes at Sundance Institute. Annual Vanguard Awards will be presented to Didi writer-director Sean Wang, and Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, co-directors of the Oscar shortlisted documentary Sugarcane. All three premiered their films at Sundance this year.

The 2025 festival runs January 23-February 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City.