Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Maite Alberdi have been set as award recipients for the opening night gala of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival (January 18-28).

Nolan, whose breakthrough film Memento screened at Sundance in 2001 and won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, will receive the first ever Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award.

Song, whose debut feature as a writer-director Past Lives premiered at this year’s Sundance and is currently an awards contender, will be presented with the Vanguard Award for Fiction.

Alberdi, who was at Sundance in 2020 with The Mole Agent and again this year with World Cinema Documentary Jury Prize winner The Eternal Memory, will get the Vanguard Award for Nonfiction.

The awards will be presented at Sundance’s Opening Night Gala: Celebrating 40 Years event on January 18 at the DeJoria Center in Utah. The festival’s annual opening gala is a fundraising event that helps the nonprofit Sundance Institute support independent artists throughout the year with labs, grants and public programming.

Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente commented: “As we step into the fortieth edition of the Sundance Film Festival, it is a distinct honour to recognise Christopher Nolan, a prodigious artist whose singular talent and remarkable body of work have made him one of the most respected filmmakers of our time. We are looking forward to spotlighting the unique voices of both Celine and Maite, storytellers we have been supporting and deeply believe in. All three of these storytellers represent Sundance’s values.”