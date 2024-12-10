Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Porcelain War are among the six Producers Guild of America (PGA) 2025 documentary feature nominees announced on Tuesday.

Each film will advance to the final round of voting for the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 8 2025 in Los Angeles.

The films nominated for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures are listed below in alphabetical order, and each film is in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility.

Gaucho Gaucho

Mediha

Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa

Porcelain War

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

We Will Dance Again.

Last year, producers Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun received the award for American Symphony, which Heineman directed and chronicles musician Jon Batiste’s journey in composing a symphony while his wife underwent cancer treatment.

Nominees for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, and televised/streamed motion pictures will be announced on January 10.

The Producers Guild Awards honourees this year include Illumination Entertainment head Chris Meledandri for the David O. Selznick Achievement Award and co-chairman of Disney Entertainment Dana Walden for the Milestone Award.