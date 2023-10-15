Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour debuted at number one and became the highest grossing concert film at the North American box office in its opening weekend with an estimated $95m-$97m haul three-day bow.

While the opening fell below the $100m predicted in recent weeks, it was enough to surpass the previous high water mark of $73m set by Justin Beiber: Never Say Never in 2011.

If the $97m estimate from 3,855 theatres throughout the US and Canada is confirmed on Monday the film will have overtaken Warner Bros’ Joker on $96.2m in 2019 to rank as the biggest October release of all time. Some in the distribution community on Sunday morning were calling the debut in the $94m range.

The Eras Tour also set the highest global opening weekend for a concert film as an estimated $31m-$33m across 94 territories resulted in a $126m-$130m global debut to soar past the $74.25m mark set by Michael Jackson’s This Is It in 2009.

AMC distributes the film, which is also carried by Regal and Cinemark and booked in other US circuits through Variance Films. Cineplex distributes in Canada, Cinepolis in Mexico and Central America, and Trafalgar Releasing booked the film in remaining international territories.

The Eras Tour ranked number one in the US, UK, Mexico, Australia, Germany and Philippines. It will be released in Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong on November 3, with more additions to be announced shortly.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour scored 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and a 98% audience score and an A+ CinemaScore. It will play the Thursday-Sunday period for the next three weeks

Elizabeth Frank, EVP, worldwide programming and chief content officer, AMC Theatres, said: “We are grateful to Taylor Swift for allowing us to make Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film accessible to millions of fans in movie theatres around the world. Her spectacular performance delighted fans, who dressed up and danced through the film.

“With tremendous recommendations and fans buying tickets to see this concert film several times, we anticipate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film playing to big audiences for weeks to come.”