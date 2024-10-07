Telefilm Canada and the Talent Fund are backing 17 film teams behind first features highlighting the country’s diverse storytelling communities including one with Guy Maddin on board as executive producer.

Maddin, whose Cannes entry Rumours is being positioned in the awards conversation, is on board the English-language dramedy Hue & Cry from director Maziyar Khatam. No further details were available at time of writing.

Telefilm Canada and the Talent Fund have committed C$3.45m (approximately USD $2.5m) after receiving a “high volume” of projects for the fiscal year 2024-2025 representing nearly C$35m (approximately USD $26m) in funding requests, based on recommendations from an advisory committee of external and internal representatives.

Funds are invested in Telefilm Canada’s Talen To Watch career accelerator programme, which Julie Roy, executive director and CEO of Telefilm Canada, said “continues to be a driving force for discovering the remarkable talent that thrives within our country”.

Zarrar Kahn, whose 2023 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry In Flames won the Canadian Screen Award for best first feature and the Red Sea Film Festival’s best first feature award, said anchor financing from the Talent Fund was “absolutely transformational”.

Kahn added, “The fund recognises the challenges faced by early-stage creators, and empowers them to take risks on projects that might otherwise never see the light of day.”

The projects selected under the streams of the Talent to Watch programme are:

Indigenous Stream

All key members of the creative team must be Indigenous.

Houseboat (sci-fi, fantasy)

Dir/wrtr: Jerry Wolf

Pdr: Adeline Bird

Province: Ontario

Language: English

Industry Partner Stream

Projects recommended by a designated industry partner.

Danse Laurence! (documentary)

Dir/wtr: Laura Marroquin-Éthier

Pdr: Francesca Rubartelli Barcenas

Province: Quebec

Language: French

Partner organisation: National Institute of Image and Sound (INIS)

EXP (drama)

Dir: Ted Sakowsky

Wtr: Ed Sakowsky

Prds: Momo Daud and Katarzyna Anielak

EPs: Joseph Sindaha

Province: Ontario

Language: English

Partner organisation: York University

Meat (sci-fi, fantasy)

Dir: Ryan Steel

Wtrs: Ryan Steel and Sean Henderson

Producer: Sean Maheux Galway

Province: Manitoba

Language: English

Partner organization: Winnipeg Film Group

Festival Selection Stream

For emerging filmmakers who have directed a short film that was selected at a recognized film festival.

Hair Or No Hair (drama)

Dir/wtr: Janessa St. Pierre

Prdr: Mariam Barry

Province: British Columbia

Language: English

Hue & Cry (drama-comedy)

Dir/wtr: Maziyar Khatam

Prds: Tyler Mason and Anya Chirkova

EP: Guy Maddin

Province: Ontario

Language: English

Filmmaker Apply-Direct Stream

All key members of the creative team must be Indigenous, Black, People of Colour, women, gender-diverse individuals, 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, persons with disabilities; and/or members of an Official Language Minority Community.

Alice (documentary)

Dir/wtr: Mélissa Savoie-Soulières

Pdr: Sophie Gagnon-Bergeron

Province: Quebec

Language: French

Cette Terre m’appellera Maître (documentary)

Dir/wtr/pdr: Katia Café-Fébrissy

EP: Alexandrine Torres de Figueiredo

Province: Ontario

Language: French and Creole

Civilian (documentary)

Dir/pdr: Raya Hamdan

Wtrs: Mazin Almusharaf and Raya Hamdan

Province: Ontario

Language: English and Sudanese Arabic

External Neighbours (sci-fi, fantasy)

Dir/wtr: Anna Maguire

Pdrs: Erin Carter and Anna Maguire

EPs: Anaëlle Béglet, Jeanne-Marie Poulain - Art et essai

Province: Ontario

Language: English

Fios da Terra (documentary)

Dir/wtr: Kayla Fragman

Pdr: Amélie Tremblay

EP Dominique Dussault

Province: Quebec

Language: Portuguese (Azorean dialect), French and English

Homewrecker (drama)

Dir: Simon Paluck

Wtr: Caleb Harwood

Pdr: Graeme D. Blyth

Province: Ontario

Language: English

Les Priants (documentary)

Director and screenwriter: Martine Gignac

Producer: Evelyne Lafleur Guy

Province: Quebec

Language: French

MARCHEUSES (documentary)

Dir/wtr: Carlos Cortés

Pdrs: Hippolyte de Chanlaire and Nathalie Guérard

Province: Quebec

Language: French, English and Algonquin

Puddy Tat (drama)

Dir/wtr: Kaytlyn Turner

Pdrs: Kyla Ferrier and Kevin Dong

Province: Alberta

Language: English

Requiem For A Sad Girl (thriller)

Dir/wtr: Maude Michaud

Pdrs: Jen Viens and Maude Michaud

EP: Philip Kalin-Hadju

Province: Quebec

Language: English

Uninvited (documentary)

Dir/wtr:: Rose Katché

Pdr: Mérédith Gonzalez-Bayard

Province: Quebec

Language: French and English.