Hiro Murai, a music video director and TV director and executive producer on Atlanta, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Bear, will make his feature directorial debut for A24, Square Peg and 2AM on the samurai epic Bushido.

Plot details remain under the proverbial wraps on the project, although A24 did share that the saga will take place against the backdrop of feudal Japan.

Murai will direct and produce the original film, with Henry Dunham serving as both writer and producer.

A24 will finance and produce, with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen producing through their Square Peg, alongside Julia Oh, Christine D’Souza Gelb, and David Hinojosa for 2AM.

Bushido marks the latest collaboration between Square Peg and A24 after Hereditary, Midsommar, and Dream Scenario. Their upcoming projects include Death Of A Unicorne starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega; Eddington withJoaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone; The Drama with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson; and the recently announced Primetime with Robert Pattinson in early talks to star.

2AM collaborated with A24 on recent Venice world premiere Babygirl starring awards contender Nicole Kidman, as well as Bodies Bodies Bodies and last season’s Oscar-nominated Past Lives. Coming up is Celine Song’s Past Lives follow-up Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.