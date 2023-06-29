Screen International’s The Big Screen Awards is now open for entries, with this year’s ceremony taking place on Thursday, November 23.

The Big Screen Awards were rebranded from the Screen Awards last year, and aim to recognise the achievements of marketing, distribution, publicity and exhibition teams and companies for their work releasing films into UK cinemas and connecting them with audiences.

As with last year, the venue is The Brewery in London.

Entries are now open and free to enter, and the closing deadline is September 8. The qualifying period for entries is Sept 1, 2022 – Sept 8, 2023.

A new category for 2023 is Team Of The Year, which is open to a team from any discipline, including publicity (in-house or agency), marketing, distribution and cinemas, which can demonstrate exceptional achievement and innovation in connecting theatrical releases with audiences. Click here for a full list of categories.

The Walt Disney Company, Altitude, Paramount Pictures and Mubi were among the winners at last year’s Big Screen Awards.

Eikon are among the sponsors for the event, which is in association with the UK Cinema Association (UKCA).

Please contact scott.benfold@screendaily.com for advertising inquiries.