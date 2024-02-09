The Exchange has acquired international sales to thriller Crescent City, adding the title to its slate for next week’s European Film Market (EFM).

The crime mystery, currently in post-production, stars Terrence Howard, Esai Morales, Alec Baldwin and Nicky Whelan. RJ Collins directs from a screenplay by Rich Ronat. Producers are Eduard Osipov of Beno Films, Vince Jolivette of Filmopoly, David Lipper, Denise Loren and Robert A Daly Jr of Latigo Films, and Maurice Compte.

Crescent City is the story of a twisted murder that sends three detectives on a whirlwind investigation.

The Exchange reports that a US distribution deal for the film will be announced soon.

Nat McCormick, worldwide sales and distribution president at The Exchange, commented: “We are excited to bring this universal, well-done, brilliantly acted thriller to EFM.”

Also on The Exchange’s EFM slate are World Breaker, The Cut, I, Object, Worth The Wait, The Thicket, The Absence Of Eden, The White Mountain and Bosco.