87North and XYZ Films have begun production in Finland on Jorma Taccone’s thriller The Trip starring Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, and Juliette Lewis.

Paul Guilfoyle and Keith Jardine round out the key cast on the story of a dysfunctional couple who head to a remote cabin under the pretence of reconnecting while harbouring a wish to kill each other.

Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney adapted the screenplay from Tommy Wirkola’s Norwegian thriller I Onde Dager that starred Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie, and was written by Wirkola, John Niven, and Nick Ball. That film was produced by Jørgen Storm Rosenberg and Kjetil Omberg for 74 Entertainment and financed by XYZ in conjunction with IPR.VC.

XYZ is financing the film and produces alongside 87North’s Kelly McCormick, Lee Kim, and Guy Danella. Taccone and Tommy Wirkola serve as executive producers alongside Rosenberg, while Karen Gillan is co-producing.

The Trip is shooting in Tampere, Finland, and has access production incentives from Business Finland, The City of Tampere and Film Tampere. Films Films Films is the production services company.

Taccone is one-third of the sketch comedy group The Lonely Island with childhood friends Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer. He has directed Pop Star: Never Stop Stopping, as well as episodes of series such as MacGruber, Parks And Recreation and SNL.

Segel stars in the series Shrinking and features The End Of The Tour and I Love You, Man. Weaving is best known for her leading role in the thriller Ready Or Not, while Olyphant starred in the FX series Justified.

Lewis’s credits include Yellowjackets and Welcome To Chippendales, as well as Natural Born Killers and her Oscar-nominated role in Cape Fear.

Guilfoyle is best known for his role in LA Confidential, while former MMA fighter Jardine has appeared in Inherent Vice and Shot Caller.

Earlier this year, Universal Pictures released 87North’s The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and is in post-production on Nobody 2 with Bob Odenkirk reprising his starring role, as well as Ballerina Overdrive starring Uma Thurman.

XYZ Films recently financed and produced the Sundance premiere Skywalkers: A Love Story, which Netflix acquired in Park City, and is in post-production on Ash starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul, and the Netflix Original Havoc directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.