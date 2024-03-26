Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the eight participants in the inaugural CJ & TIFF K-Story Fund supporting the development of first or second features.

The writers and writer-directors are: Junsung Kim (US) with California Rolls; Justin Kim WooSŏk (US) with Dances With Cranes; Michelle K Cho (US) with First Day Of Spring; Helen Lee (Can) with Go-Stop GO; Lloyd Lee Choi (Can-US) with Prodigy; Arom Choi (US) with Soledad And Faith; Thomas Percy Kim (US) with The Untitled Busan Project; and Joanne Mony Park (US) with The Windiest Day.

Selected filmmakers will take part in a four-month story development process and CJ ENM will offer support and guidance. Three mentees will each receive C$10,000 (USD $7,358) to support the development of their features.

The CJ & TIFF K-Story Fund was launched last September and is a collaboration between TIFF, CJ Cultural Foundation, and Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

“TIFF is committed to creating opportunities and championing creative voices from the diaspora on a global stage,” said TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee, who added the mentorship will help create “projects that will resonate with audiences worldwide”.