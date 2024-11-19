Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold will receive Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Visionary Tribute for their work on Searchlight Pictures’ Bob Dylan drama and upcoming awards hopeful A Complete Unknown.

The tribute recognises “groundbreaking collaborations that push the boundaries of storytelling in film”. The filmmakers will be honoured at the 34th edition of The Gothams on December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Production on A Complete Unknown took place in New York City and New Jersey in spring 2024. The story is set in the 1960s as Dylan stuns the folk community when he plugs in his guitar and delivers a performance for the ages at Newport Folk Festival.

The cast includes Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, and Scoot McNairy. Searchlight Pictures will release the film on December 25.

Range’s Fred Berger produced with Mangold for his Turnpike Films, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Peter Jaysen and Alan Gasmer, Dylan’s longtime representative Jeff Rosen, and Chalamet.