UK-based MetFilm Sales has acquired world sales rights to Homegrown, the documentary about supporters of former US president Donald Trump, ahead of its world premiere in competition in Venice Critics’ Week.

The film follows three right-wing activists campaigning for Trump in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election, who take their fight to the streets when they become convinced the election is stolen.

It is directed by journalist and filmmaker Michael Premo, who produces the film with Rachel Falcone for Storyline. Executive producers are James Costa, Alysa Nahmias, Jenny Raskin, Lauren Haber, Trevor Burgess and Gary Hess.

The film was supported by partners including Doc Society, the Sundance Institute and the International Documentary Association.

“I never thought I’d make a movie in the US where I’d be shot at, witness political rivals fist-fighting in the streets, and film a protagonist through hours of hand-to-hand combat at the US Capitol,” said Premo, who said the film has been “particularly affecting as a Black filmmaker without the privilege to turn away.”

A prominent activist in the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement, Premo has previously directed 2017 short film Water Warriors, which played on PBS’ POV strand.

“MetFilm Sales are delighted to be working with Michael Premo and the filmmaking team on Homegrown, an incredibly timely and urgent documentary with extraordinary access, that shines a light on the ever-deepening fracture that’s currently tearing America apart,” said Zak Brilliant, head of MetFilm Sales and MetFilm Distribution.

Venice Critics’ Week runs from August 28-September 7.