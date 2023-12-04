Leading Middle East exhibitor and distributor Vox Cinemas has acquired Gulf rights to psychological thriller Three ahead of its world premiere at Red Sea International Film Festival on Tuesday (December 5).

The feature directorial debut of Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja will be released by Vox in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and other Gulf countries on February 1. The deal was closed directly with the filmmakers.

UK actor Jefferson Hall, whose credits include Oppenheimer and HBO series House of The Dragon, stars alongside veteran UAE actor Maree Al Halyan, Faten Ahmed and newcomer Saud Alzarooni. The script was written by Al Khaja with US scriptwriter Ben Williams.

Shot in the UAE and Thailand, the story unfolds in the suburbs of a modern-day Middle Eastern city where a mother believes her son is possessed and seeks the help of both a traditional healer and Western doctor to save him. Producers are Sultan Saeed Al Darmaki, Daniel Zirilli, Jean-Charles Levy and Al Khaja.

It will receive its world premiere in the Arab Spectacular strand of the festival.

Al Khaja is one of the UAE’s first female filmmakers and is already working on her next project, Baab, the music for which will be composed by two-time Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, with shooting set to begin in March 2024 in the UAE.

She previously wrote and directed shorts The Shadow and Animal, which are available worldwide on Netflix.