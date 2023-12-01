Concert films and anniversary screenings dominate the UK and Ireland box office this weekend as Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce opens in 568 cinemas for Trafalgar Releasing.

It is not quite as many locations as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which debuted in 651 venues back in October. Swift’s film opened on £5.7m and broke the record for the highest-grossing concert film in the UK, currently standing at around £12m.

Renaissance is directed and produced by Beyonce, through her company Parkwood Entertainment, and tracks the musician’s recent tour as well as featuring behind-the-scenes footage.

It is Beyonce’s second concert film after 2019’s Homecoming which was released direct to Netflix.

The biggest opener of the weekend however is André Rieu’s White Christmas which screens in 648 locations tomorrow (December 2) for Rieu’s own event cinema company Piece of Magic. The conductor has proved a consistent draw at the box office with his 2020 concert release 70 Years Young taking over £2m.

Festive anniversaries

Warner Bros’ is re-releasing Jon Favreau’s Christmas classic Elf into 554 cinemas for its 20th anniversary. Will Ferrell stars as an oversized elf who journeys to New York from the North Pole to meet his father. It follows the re-release of Love Actually last weekend, also for its 20th anniversary, which opened on £104,675 from 435 sites for Universal.

Another commemorative release this weekend is Paramount’s Saving Private Ryan which plays in 317 venues. Steven Spielberg’s war drama was first released in 1998 and made nearly $500m at the global box office.

Also opening this weekend is William Oldroyd’s Eileen starring Anne Hathaway in 206 cinemas for Universal. The period noir premiered at Sundance and explores a sinister friendship between Hathaway and her co-worker, played by Thomasin McKenzie, at a prison facility.

Miracle Comms is releasing Norwegian family adventure Teddy’s Christmas in 195 venues. The festive title is directed by Andrea Eckerbom and follows a young girl who discovers a live teddy bear at a Christmas market.

Poland’s Oscar hopeful The Peasants is previewing in 138 locations for Vertigo Releasing ahead of its official opening next weekend. The follow-up from the Loving Vincent duo centres around a young woman determined to forge her own path in a late 19th century Polish village.

Fellow Oscar hopeful Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves plays in 46 venues for Mubi. Winner of Screen’s Cannes jury grid, the film has picked up several accolades since its premiere - including San Sebastian’s critics’ award - and is representing Finland in the international feature category at the Oscars. The comedy-drama follows two people who meet one night in Helsinki and face several obstacles as they try to fall in love.

Bifa nominee Femme is opening in 38 cinemas for Signature Entertainment before it expands next weekend. The debut feature from Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as a drag queen who seeks revenge after suffering a homophobic attack. It also stars George MacKay and first premiered at Berlin.

Dogwoof is releasing Agniia Galdanova’s documentary Queendom in 17 cinemas. Sharing the story of a Russian performance artist, the film has screened at CHP:DOX, London, DMZ Docs, Munich, SXSW and Zurich.

Vertigo Releasing has also got festive horror There’s Something In The Barn opening in 14 cinemas. An American family moves to a remote cabin in the Norwegian mountains in Magnus Marten’s feature.

Lila Avilés’ Totem, Mexico’s submission to best international feature, will debut in 10 cinemas this weekend for New Wave. A family drama told through the perspective of a seven-year-old girl, the film first premiered at Berlin where it won the jury prize and went on to screen at San Sebastian, Jerusalem and Hong Kong.

Other releases this weekend include Kaleidoscope’s war drama Battle Over Britain; Modern Films’ event release Cbeebies Christmas Panto 2023: Robin Hood; and Duff Media’s Yoshiki: Under The Sky.