Disney’s Snow White is being ushered into 651 sites, the widest release at the UK-Ireland box office of the weekend.

Marc Webb directs the live-action musical re-imagining of Disney’s 1937Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs animation, which stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

The film has faced a series of controversies, including star Zegler’s criticism of the original film, debates regarding whether the portrayal of the dwarfs is appropriate for the modern day, a mixed critical reception, as well as Zegler and Gadot’s own politics. Although the press campaign has been muted, Disney hasn’t shied away from a wide roll-out. It is opening in more sites than The Jungle Book’s 590 in 2016, with a three-day gross of £9.9m, and Aladdin’s 644 (three-day opening of £5.7m), but behind the 732 locations of 2023’s The Little Mermaid (£5m) and slightly shy of the 663 for live-action CGI Mufasa: The Lion King (£4.4m) last December.

It is not the only Zegler film out this weekend – she also stars in Kyle Mooney’s teen horror Y2K for Universal, out in 150 sites. The final night in the last millennium for two high school boys turns deadly when the clock strikes midnight.

Warner Bros is releasing crime drama The Alto Knights in 580 sites, directed by Barry Levinson and starring Robert De Niro in a dual role of two 1950s mob bosses.

Trinity Film/Cine Asia is starting Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 in 262 venues – currently top of the global box office, with over $2bn from eight territories.

Also out this weekend, Park Circus has a 30th anniversary re-release of Bad Boys at 261 venues plus a re-release of Leslie Harris’ 1992 coming-of-age story Just Another Girl On The I.R.T at 12.

Trafalgar Releasing has two event titles out this weekend: following an as-live screening of Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond In The Desert on Wednesday, the film will have encore screenings at around 224 sites across the weekend, and Romeo &Juliet – Royal Opera House is at 180 on Sunday.

Curzon has animated feature Oscar winner, Gints Zilbalodis’ Latvian film Flow, at 165 sites.

Seventh Art has Exhibition On Screen: Dawn Of Impressionism, Paris 1874 at 65 locations across the weekend.

Vertigo has Cannes Un Certain Regard title Santosh at 52 sites, the narrative debut from Sandhya Suri, that follows a newly-widowed woman who inherits her husband’s job as a police officer in rural northern India.

Parkland Entertainment has François Ozon’s French drama When Autumn Falls playing at 35 cinemas.

Modern Films is out at 17 sites with Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other. US photographer Joel Meyerowitz and his artist wife Maggie Barrett put their 30-year relationship under the microscope, and co-direct the documentary.

Viswa Karun’s Telugu-language romantic action film Dilruba will play at 16 sites for Bakrania Media.

Blue Finch Films is releasing Chinese Sundance premiere Brief History Of A Family, the feature debut of Lin Jianjie, in 15 sites.

The Thinking Game is at seven sites for Dartmouth Films - Greg Kohs’ documentary about the life of artificial general intelligence scientist Demis Hassabis.

Key holdovers from the previous weekend are Warner Bros’ Mickey 17, which has taken £4.5m after two weekends, Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, with £42.9m after five weekends on release and the top performer of the year to-date, and Universal’s Black Bag, with £913,877 including previews after its first weekend.