Paris-based Urban Sales has acquired Jean-Claude Monod’s queer period drama Girl For A Day and Jul and Jean-Paul Guigue’s hybrid animation Silex And The City and is launching sales for both films at Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous next week,

Set in the 18th century, Girl For A Day is Monod’s debut feature and is based on the true story of a person called Anne Grandjean who was urged to dress as a man and change her name due to her attraction to women, and was then brought to trial. Marie Toscan stars alongside Call My Agent’s Thibault de Montalembert, Yannick Renier and Iris Bry.

Urban Sales founder Frederic Corvez called the film a ”heartbreaking true story”.

The film is produced by Claire Dornoy and Richard Copans’ Les Films d’Ici alongside Julien Russo and Gilles Comaille’s Dacor Productions. KapFilms will release the film in France.

Silex And The City is based on a well-known comic book series of the same name by Jul that was adapted into a hit TV series on Arte.

The hybrid animated comedy is set in a satirical prehistoric world and follows a Stone Age father and his rebellious daughter who take a tragicomic round-trip to the future and accidentally bring home an Ikea Allen key that opens the doors to evolution and a wonderfully catastrophic world.

Jul penned the screenplay for the feature adaptation and co-directs with Jean Paul Guigue. Silex And The City is produced by Franck Ekinci at French studio Je suis bien content which is behind Jeremie Perin’s hit 2023 animation Mars Express. It is co-produced by Arte France and Berlgium’s Leftfield. The film will be completed in spring 2024 and Haut & Court will release in France.

Florencia Gil, head of sales at Urban Sales, is pitching the flm as “The Visitors meets The Flintstones”.

The company will be at the Rendez-Vous with prom reels for Berlinale premiere Mascha Halberstad’s CGI-animated Fox & Hare Save The Forest and CGI animation Into The Wonderwoods from Vincent Paronnaud and Alexis Ducord. Also on its slate are Riviera-set revenge thriller In The Name Of Blood starring Nicolas Duvauchelle, Denis Lavant and Finnegan Oldfield, and Jean-François Laguionie’s animation A Boat In The Garden.