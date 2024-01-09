US producer Joyce Pierpoline is taking over as the second chair of Bafta North America’s board of directors, succeeding inaugural lead, Kathryn Busby.

Pierpoline is founder of New York and Paris-based Pierpoline Films, serves as chair of Bafta North America’s Film Committee and is co-founder of the Producers Guild of America’s Women’s Impact Network, which promotes gender equality in the industry.

Her production credits include Mediha, winner of the Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC 2023 and Sundance 2007 premiere, Teeth.

The Bafta North America Board will also have a new member – David Linde — CEO of Participant, an entertainment company with a focus on activism, and former CEO and owner of Lava Bear Films, chair of Universal Pictures and co-founder of Focus Features.

Pierpoline said: “I am delighted to take over the role of chair of Bafta North America from Kathryn Busby, who carried out such brilliant work during her tenure. I’m looking forward to the future of Bafta North America and will continue working with my colleagues on the board to ensure that Bafta’s charitable work reflects the brilliance of our region’s films, games and television industries.”

Sara Putt, Bafta chair, added: “Collaboration is essential to the success of Bafta’s charitable work both here in the UK and America and I am excited to continue working with the Bafta North America Board to further support our screen industries.”

Continuing their North America executive board terms are Elliot Knight as deputy chair, Betsy Rodgers as secretary and Josephine Coyle as treasurer.

Alongside them, the Bafta North America board members continuing in their roles are Alexis Alexanian, Tara Grace, Sally Habbershaw, Pippa Harris, Nyasha Hatendi, Tracy Ifeachor, Alexa Jago, Jon Katz, Frank Marshall, Marc Samuelson and Jonathan Sehring.