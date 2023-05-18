In the latest addition to the 2023-24 awards season calendar, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) has set its awards ceremony for February 25 in Los Angeles.

The date schedules the 35th PGA Awards ceremony for the same night as Film Independent’s Spirit Awards and the night after the Screen Actors Guild awards show.

The deadlines for submitting producing credits for PGA Award consideration are September 1 for documentary features, September 29 for television programmes and October 13 for theatrical and animated features.

Nomination polls for TV series and specials and streamed or televised films will be open from December 14 to January 11 and for theatrical and animated features from December 21 to January 11.

PGA Award nominees for documentaries will be revealed on December 12 and for other categories on January 12.

Final polls for voting on theatrical and animated features, TV series and specials and streamed or televised movies will be open from January 22 to February 15.

At this year’s PGA Awards show in February top honours went to Everything Everywhere All at Once, The White Lotus, The Bear, Navalny and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.