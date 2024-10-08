Ventana Sur organisers have unveiled 12 projects selected to participate in this year’s market, which for the first time is taking place in Montevideo, Uruguay from December 2-6.

Nine of the chosen projects seeking additional funding and new partners for their first or second features originate from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, and three are European with ties to Latin America.

Two of the European projects bring Spanish production involvement, and one, Tropical Malaise (Malestar Tropical), represents Switzerland and participated in the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in San Sebastián last month. Five already have European co-productions, notably with France and Spain.

The seventh annual Proyecta showcase organised by Ventana Sur, Cannes Marché du Film and San Sebastian Film Festival is co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA. Participating producers will present at a pitching session and engage in one-on-one meetings and other networking events.

Representatives will get the opportunity to compete for various awards. One project will be eligible to participate in next year’s Sørfond Pitching Forum, offering the chance to present to potential Norwegian co-producers (subject to Sørfond’s requirements), with the opportunity to apply for Sørfond grants if a Norwegian co-production is secured.

New this year, two main producers from the selected projects will be invited to attend the 2025 San Sebastian Festival, and projects will also compete for the Sideral Cinema Award, which includes the pre-acquisition of international rights for one future film, with a guaranteed minimum of Euros 10,000 euros.

Participating projects in the 2024 Proyecta line-up appear below:

I Thought I Was Swimming (Anoche Creí Que Nadaba)

Catalina Torres Puentes

Countries of production: Uruguay, Paraguay

Production: Monarca Films

Beyond The Edge (Borda Do Mundo)

Jo Serfaty

Countries of production: Brazil, France

Production: Arissas

El Grito De La Trinitaria

Glorimar Marrero Sánchez

Countries of production: Spain, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico

Production: Auna Produciones

The Grass (El Pasto)

Ivana Galdeano

Countries of production: Argentina, Brazil, Peru

Production: Brava Cine

We’re Fine (Estamos Todos Bien)

Mariana Sanguinetti and Renzo Cozza

Country of production: Argentina

Production: La Casa de al Lado

Today Is Yesterday (Hoy es Ayer)

Alexis Duran

Country of production: Colombia

Production: Hoy es Ayer SAS

The Chances Of The Fish (La Cábala del Pez)

Ana Katalina Carmona

Countries of production: Colombia, France, Mexico

Production: Querida Productora

Birds (Los Pájaros)

Fabián Hernández

Country of production: Colombia

Production: Medio de Contención Producciones

Tropical Malaise (Malestar Tropical)

Jorge Cadena

Countries of production: Switzerland, France

Production: Golden Egg Production

Nombre y apellidos

Duván Duque Vargas

Countries of production: Colombia – France

Production: Evidencia Films

Perseids (Perseidas)

Ignacio Lasierra Pinto

Country of production: Spain

Production: Lago&Laporta S.L.

Tenants (Se Buscan Inquilinos)

María Paz Barragán Ugarteche

Countries of production: Peru, Spain

Production: Final Abierto SAC.