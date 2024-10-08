Ventana Sur organisers have unveiled 12 projects selected to participate in this year’s market, which for the first time is taking place in Montevideo, Uruguay from December 2-6.
Nine of the chosen projects seeking additional funding and new partners for their first or second features originate from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, and three are European with ties to Latin America.
Two of the European projects bring Spanish production involvement, and one, Tropical Malaise (Malestar Tropical), represents Switzerland and participated in the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in San Sebastián last month. Five already have European co-productions, notably with France and Spain.
The seventh annual Proyecta showcase organised by Ventana Sur, Cannes Marché du Film and San Sebastian Film Festival is co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA. Participating producers will present at a pitching session and engage in one-on-one meetings and other networking events.
Representatives will get the opportunity to compete for various awards. One project will be eligible to participate in next year’s Sørfond Pitching Forum, offering the chance to present to potential Norwegian co-producers (subject to Sørfond’s requirements), with the opportunity to apply for Sørfond grants if a Norwegian co-production is secured.
New this year, two main producers from the selected projects will be invited to attend the 2025 San Sebastian Festival, and projects will also compete for the Sideral Cinema Award, which includes the pre-acquisition of international rights for one future film, with a guaranteed minimum of Euros 10,000 euros.
Participating projects in the 2024 Proyecta line-up appear below:
I Thought I Was Swimming (Anoche Creí Que Nadaba)
Catalina Torres Puentes
Countries of production: Uruguay, Paraguay
Production: Monarca Films
Beyond The Edge (Borda Do Mundo)
Jo Serfaty
Countries of production: Brazil, France
Production: Arissas
El Grito De La Trinitaria
Glorimar Marrero Sánchez
Countries of production: Spain, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico
Production: Auna Produciones
The Grass (El Pasto)
Ivana Galdeano
Countries of production: Argentina, Brazil, Peru
Production: Brava Cine
We’re Fine (Estamos Todos Bien)
Mariana Sanguinetti and Renzo Cozza
Country of production: Argentina
Production: La Casa de al Lado
Today Is Yesterday (Hoy es Ayer)
Alexis Duran
Country of production: Colombia
Production: Hoy es Ayer SAS
The Chances Of The Fish (La Cábala del Pez)
Ana Katalina Carmona
Countries of production: Colombia, France, Mexico
Production: Querida Productora
Birds (Los Pájaros)
Fabián Hernández
Country of production: Colombia
Production: Medio de Contención Producciones
Tropical Malaise (Malestar Tropical)
Jorge Cadena
Countries of production: Switzerland, France
Production: Golden Egg Production
Nombre y apellidos
Duván Duque Vargas
Countries of production: Colombia – France
Production: Evidencia Films
Perseids (Perseidas)
Ignacio Lasierra Pinto
Country of production: Spain
Production: Lago&Laporta S.L.
Tenants (Se Buscan Inquilinos)
María Paz Barragán Ugarteche
Countries of production: Peru, Spain
Production: Final Abierto SAC.
