The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has set its annual awards ceremony for Sunday, April 14 next year, moving the event from its usual slot before the Academy Awards to a month after the Oscars.

According to Hollywood trade press reports, the WGA said the change has been made “to allow for a full awards submissions process to occur after the strike.” The WGA ended its strike on September 27 after 148 days while the SAG-AFTRA strike continues with hopes of an imminent settlement.

This year the WGA awards were announced on March 5, a week before the March 12 Oscar ceremony. The WGA winners for original screenplay and adapted screenplay – Everything Everywhere All At Once and Women Talking respectively – both went on to win the Oscar in those categories. Everything Everywhere All At Once also won another six Oscars, including the statuette for best film.

With next year’s Academy Awards ceremony currently set for March 10, the WGA date change will take an important bellwether out of the run-up to the Oscars.

The submissions window for all categories of the WGA awards – original and adapted screenplays as well as drama, comedy, limited and new series, TV/radio audio/new media scripts and the Paul Selvin Award– opens on November 1. The deadline for submissions is December 22.

WGA nominations will be announced on February 21.