The highly appealing combination of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are understood to be in early negotiations to star for A24 in The Drama from Dream Scenario director Kristoffer Borgli.

Screen understands A24 will finance and produce Borgli’s next film, which besides the leads boasts Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone as producers through their Square Peg.

The Norwegian filmmaker wrote and will direct The Drama and while plot points remain under wraps, the story is said to involve a romance that takes an unexpected turn before a couple’s big day.

The project marks the latest collaboration between Square Peg and A24 after Dream Scenario and Aster’s Hereditary and Midsommar.



Coming up on the slate from the partners are Death Of A Unicorn starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and Aster’s Eddington with Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone.

Zendaya starred in 2024 releases Dune: Part Two – one of the biggest films of the year on more than $711m at the worldwide box office, and Challengers, which earned close to $100m globally.

Pattinson starred in 2022 $770m global smash The Batman. His upcoming pipeline includes Bong Joon ho’s Mickey 17 scheduled to open in January 2025, and The Batman II, both at Warner Bros.

Dream Scenario at TIFF last year and stars Nicolas Cage as a man who tries to understand why people see him in their dreams. Borgli broke out with his Cannes 2022 selection Sick Of Myself.

Deadline broke the casting news.