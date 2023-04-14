Nikki Baughan
Contributing editor, based in London
Contact info
- Features
New Talent Focus: ‘Raging Grace’ director Paris Zarcilla on spotlighting Filipino stories, UK diversity
The writer/director of SXSW award winner Raging Grace is inspired by the work of writers including Sally Wainwright, Sharon Horgan, Nathan Bryon and Craig Mazin
- Features
How ‘Turning Red’ team created a “different kind of Pixar movie”
Writer/director Domee Shi, writer Julia Cho and producer Lindsey Collins tell Screen about the boundary-pushing themes of Pixar’s Turning Red.
- Features
50 films to watch this awards season
Screen presents its essential guide to the titles likely to dominate conversation across the key categories.
- Features
Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Anna Rhodes (production designer)
Read profiles of all of our 2022 Stars.
- Features
Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Rufai Ajala (intimacy co-ordinator/cinematographer)
Read profiles of all of our 2022 Stars.
- Features
Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Lucie Red (production designer)
Read profiles of all of our 2022 Stars.
- Features
Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Susanne Salavati (cinematographer)
Read profiles of all of our 2022 Stars.
- Features
Stars of Tomorrow 2022: Cobbie Yates (costume designer)
Read profiles of all of our 2022 Stars.
- News
‘Riotsville, USA’, ‘The Eclipse’ directors on the division between activism and doc filmmaking
The duo were speaking at the final CPH: DOX A Morning With… session in Copenhagen on Thursday (March 31).
- News
‘Into The Ice’ and ‘Fire Of Love’ directors on the challenge of making climate change films
Filmmakers discuss finding the human element in documentaries about climate change and the natural world.
- News
‘Navalny’ and ’A Storm Foretold’ directors debate if doc filmmakers can become too involved with their subjects
Daniel Roher and Christoffer Guldbrandsen came together as part of the CPH:DOX conference.
- Features
Six works in progress projects being showcased at Spanish Screenings
The projects are from Spain, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Chile.
- Features
Why personal stories dominate Qumra’s TV selection
Six Doha Film Insitute-backed TV projects are being showcased in Qumra this year.
- Features
‘After Love’ director Aleem Khan on the personal stories that inspired his Bafta-nominated debut feature
‘After Love’ has been nominated for four Baftas, including best director for Aleem Khan and best actress for Joanna Scanlan.
- Features
‘Cruella’ designer Jenny Beavan breaks down Emma Stone’s five most dramatic looks
The two-time Oscar winner talks Screen through five occasions on which Cruella made a splash in the fashion world.
- Features
Kenneth Branagh breaks down four key scenes from ‘Belfast’
The director delved into his own childhood to explore The Troubles from the perspective of a child.
- Features
“The beginning of an explosion”: ‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’ team on advances in animation
“There are a lot of X-Men on screen, and I don’t know any X-Men. But I do know families that don’t get along.”
- Features
“Women’s bodies are autobiography”: Joanna Scanlan dissects ‘After Love’
“They tell our life history in a way that is not quite the same on a male body.”
- Features
Team Screen’s best films of 2021
Which titles were favourites among Screen’s editorial team & key contributors?
- Reviews
‘107 Mothers’: Cairo Review
Inside a women’s prison in Ukraine, incarcerated mothers are forced to hand their children over for adoption