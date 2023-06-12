Shanghai International Film Festival
The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival will be held from June 9-18. At the new start of the new era, SIFF will converge, present and support fine film works at home and abroad with a more open attitude to enrich the brand of “Shanghai Culture” and promote China to grow from a large film country to a film power.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.siff.com/english/
- Features
Shanghai International Film Festival returns with star power and sold-out screenings
China’s most celebrated cinema event is marking its 30th anniversary.