Shanghai International Film Festival

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival will be held from June 9-18. At the new start of the new era, SIFF will converge, present and support fine film works at home and abroad with a more open attitude to enrich the brand of “Shanghai Culture” and promote China to grow from a large film country to a film power.

Contact info

Website:
https://www.siff.com/english/