Sharjah Art Foundation
Located in Sharjah’s historic Art and Heritage Areas, Sharjah Art Foundation activities and events take place throughout the year and include exhibitions featuring the work of Arab and international artists, performances, music, film screenings and artist talks as well as extensive art education programmes for children, adults and families. The Foundation hosts the annual March Meeting and every two years presents the Sharjah Biennial.
Contact info
- Promotion
Inaugural Sharjah Film Platform to kick-off
Running from January 18-26, the first edition of this festival will feature screenings of over 140 short and feature films from more than 40 countries in over 30 languages.