St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission
The St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission serves Pinellas County, Florida, supporting and working to bring commercials, television shows, feature films, and digital media projects to the area.
Scenic St. Pete Clearwater busier than ever as productions return
Cash rebates, Covid-19 safety protocols and stunning locations are attracting a wave of new productions.
Picturesque St Pete Clearwater is ready for its close-up
The large metro area offers a rebate of 20% on expenses incurred when shooting in St. Pete Clearwater and Tampa.
Q&A: shooting film and TV projects in St Petersburg/Clearwater
Tony Armer, Film Commissioner for St Petersburg/Clearwater explains how a 10% cash rebate can help producers shoot film and TV projects in the region.