Independent titles with strong directorial visions could be the frontrunners in a wide-open awards race, according to Screen International’s awards experts.

In the first Screen Awards Podcast for the 2024/25 race, Screen’s editor-in-chief Matt Mueller, executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, and awards and box-office editor Charles Gant assess the contenders featured in our Bold Visions issue.

In the absence of a major studio frontrunner like last year’s Oppenheimer, leftfield titles like Emilia Perez, The Substance, Anora and Nosferatu can be major contenders in the big categories.

“It would be hard to predict who we think is actually going win the best picture Oscar or the best film Bafta at this point,” says Gant.

Screen’s experts also discuss the awards-season prospects for Donald Trump origin story The Apprentice and leftfield musicals The End and Better Man, especially in the face of Disney juggernaut Wicked, the reviews embargo for which lifted this week.