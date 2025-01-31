The key categories at the Oscars and Baftas are still very hard to call following the nominations announcements, according to Screen’s awards-season experts.

In our latest Screen Awards Podcast for the 2024/25 race, Screen’s editor-in-chief Matt Mueller, executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, deputy editor Louise Tutt and awards and box office editor Charles Gant survey both sets of nominations.

“You might feel Emilia Perez is the frontrunner because it has the most Oscar nominations,” says Gant, “but I don’t feel that is necessarily the case. I think the Oscar is very hard to call. For Bafta if I had to put money on one of these five nominated titles in best film, I feel like Conclave is the one that has the broadest appeal.”

The team runs through the races for best film, director, the four acting categories, and the international feature and film not in the English language nominations for Oscar and Bafta respectively.

As well as the frontrunners, categories where nominees are gathering late momentum are also highlighted.

“Supporting actor feels a lot closer than we thought it would be a month ago,” says Mueller. “Kieran Culkin has been riding a wave since Sundance 2024 for his performance in A Real Pain, but could Edward Norton mount a challenge for A Complete Unknown?”

Also discussed is the impact of dialling down juries this year, and why Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl could plausibly win three Baftas on the night.

To download or subscribe to future episodes, search for ’The Screen International podcast’, which is available on: