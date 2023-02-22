University Of Westminster
The University Of Westminster started out 180 years ago as the first polytechnic in London and one of the first in the UK, established to educate the working people of London. Today the university continues to build on this reputation, helping students from a variety of backgrounds to realise their full potential.
Contact info
- Promotion
New Business of Film MA aims to boost UK screen sector
London’s University of Westminster, supported by the BFI (British Film Institute) and the Regent Street Cinema, is creating a master’s programme called Business Of Film.