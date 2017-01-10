'Deadpool' joins usual suspects as PGA nominee
Fox’s superhero adaptation has earned a theatrical nomination from the Producers Guild Of America, which traditionally serves as a strong form guide for Oscar best picture nominees.
The Guild unveiled its ten nominees on Tuesday for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
While there was no mention of Paramount’s Silence, Focus Features’ Nocturnal Animals and Loving, or Warner Bros’ Sully. CBS Films’ Hell Or High Water made it on to the list, as did Fox’s Hidden Figures.
Nominees includes the expected awards season heavyweights Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Arrival, Fences and La La Land, which won seven Golden Globes on Sunday and just earned 11 BAFTA nods.
The animation nominees are: Golden Globe winner Zootopia, Kubo And The Two Strings, The Secret Life Of Pets, Finding Dory and Moana.
All 2017 Producers Guild Award winners will be announced on January 28 at the Guild’s awards show in Beverly Hills.
This year, the PGA will present special honours to Sony chief Tom Rothman (Milestone Award), James L. Brooks (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television), Irwin Winkler (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures), the feature film Loving (Stanley Kramer Award), and Megan Ellison (Visionary Award).
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner
Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
Hell Or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Manchester By The Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Finding Dory
Producer: Lindsey Collins
Kubo And The Two Strings
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer
The Secret Life Of Pets
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Zootopia
Producer: Clark Spencer
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
* The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on November 22, 2016. The list below has been updated to include eligible producers.
Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana
The Eagle Huntress
Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell
Life, Animated
Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
O.J.: Made In America
Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride
