'Deadpool' joins usual suspects as PGA nominee

Fox’s superhero adaptation has earned a theatrical nomination from the Producers Guild Of America, which traditionally serves as a strong form guide for Oscar best picture nominees.

The Guild unveiled its ten nominees on Tuesday for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

While there was no mention of Paramount’s Silence, Focus Features’ Nocturnal Animals and Loving, or Warner Bros’ Sully. CBS Films’ Hell Or High Water made it on to the list, as did Fox’s Hidden Figures.

Nominees includes the expected awards season heavyweights Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Arrival, Fences and La La Land, which won seven Golden Globes on Sunday and just earned 11 BAFTA nods.

The animation nominees are: Golden Globe winner Zootopia, Kubo And The Two Strings, The Secret Life Of Pets, Finding Dory and Moana.

All 2017 Producers Guild Award winners will be announced on January 28 at the Guild’s awards show in Beverly Hills.

This year, the PGA will present special honours to Sony chief Tom Rothman (Milestone Award), James L. Brooks (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television), Irwin Winkler (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures), the feature film Loving (Stanley Kramer Award), and Megan Ellison (Visionary Award).

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Arrival

Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

Deadpool

Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner

Fences

Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Hacksaw Ridge

Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

Hell Or High Water

Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

Hidden Figures

Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

La La Land

Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Lion

Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

Manchester By The Sea

Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

Moonlight

Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Finding Dory

Producer: Lindsey Collins

Kubo And The Two Strings

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Moana

Producer: Osnat Shurer

The Secret Life Of Pets

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Zootopia

Producer: Clark Spencer

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

* The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on November 22, 2016. The list below has been updated to include eligible producers.

Dancer

Producer: Gabrielle Tana

The Eagle Huntress

Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell

Life, Animated

Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams

O.J.: Made In America

Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

Tower

Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride