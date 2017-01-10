'Game Of Thrones', 'Rogue One' lead VES nominations
The Visual Effects Society announced on Tuesday its nominees ahead of the 15th Annual VES Awards show in Los Angeles on February 7.
Game Of Thrones earned 11 nods in the TV categories – more than any other title on the day – while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leads the way in the feature categories with seven.
The nominees for the 15th Annual VES Awards in 24 categories are as follows:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Allied
Deepwater Horizon
Jason Bourne
Silence
Sully
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
The Little Prince
Zootopia
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Mirror; Playtest
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards
Stranger Things; Demogorgon
The Expanse; Salvage
Westworld; The Bicameral Mind
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XX
Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died
Roots; Night One
The Man In The High Castle; Volkshalle
Vikings; The Last Ship
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Dishonored 2; Crack In The Slab
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; Virtual Reality
Gears Of War 4
Quantum Break
Uncharted 4
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Coke Mini; A Mini Marvel
For Honor
John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Titanfall 2; Become One
Waitrose; Coming Home
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Dream Of Anhui
Pirates Of The Caribbean; Battle For The Sunken Treasure
Soarin’ Over the Horizon
Skull Island: Reign Of Kong
Voyage Of Time: The IMAX Experience
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; Niffler
Laurent Laban
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin
The Jungle Book; King Louie
The Jungle Book; Shere Khan
Warcraft; Durotan
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory; Hank
Kubo And The Two Strings; Kubo
Kubo And The Two Strings; Monkey
Moana; The Mighty Maui
Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Drogon
Game Of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon
Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial
John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Opel Motorsport; Racing Faces; Lion
SSE; Neon House; Baby Pixel
Waitrose; Coming Home
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Deadpool; Freeway Assault
Doctor Strange; London
Doctor Strange; New York City
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit
Kubo And The Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress
Kubo And The Two Strings; Waves
Moana; Motonui Island
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island
Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City
Game Of Thrones; The Winds Of Winter; Citadel
The Man In The High Castle; Volkshalle
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle
The Jungle Book
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer
Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust
Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction
The Jungle Book; Nature Effects
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings; Water
Moana
Zootopia
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City
John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Sky; Q
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Doctor Strange; New York City
Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership
The Jungle Book
X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Retaking Winterfell
Game Of Thrones; The Door; Land Of Always Winter
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Canal; Kitchen
John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Kenzo; Kenzo World
LG; World Of Play
Waitrose; Coming Home
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Breaking Point
Elemental
Garden Party
Shine
