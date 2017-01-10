'Game Of Thrones', 'Rogue One' lead VES nominations

The Visual Effects Society announced on Tuesday its nominees ahead of the 15th Annual VES Awards show in Los Angeles on February 7.

Game Of Thrones earned 11 nods in the TV categories – more than any other title on the day – while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leads the way in the feature categories with seven.

The nominees for the 15th Annual VES Awards in 24 categories are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Allied

Deepwater Horizon

Jason Bourne

Silence

Sully

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

The Little Prince

Zootopia

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Mirror; Playtest

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards

Stranger Things; Demogorgon

The Expanse; Salvage

Westworld; The Bicameral Mind

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX

Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died

Roots; Night One

The Man In The High Castle; Volkshalle

Vikings; The Last Ship

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Dishonored 2; Crack In The Slab

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; Virtual Reality

Gears Of War 4

Quantum Break

Uncharted 4

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Coke Mini; A Mini Marvel

For Honor

John Lewis; Buster The Boxer

Titanfall 2; Become One

Waitrose; Coming Home

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Dream Of Anhui

Pirates Of The Caribbean; Battle For The Sunken Treasure

Soarin’ Over the Horizon

Skull Island: Reign Of Kong

Voyage Of Time: The IMAX Experience

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; Niffler

Laurent Laban

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin

The Jungle Book; King Louie

The Jungle Book; Shere Khan

Warcraft; Durotan

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Hank

Kubo And The Two Strings; Kubo

Kubo And The Two Strings; Monkey

Moana; The Mighty Maui

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Drogon

Game Of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial

John Lewis; Buster The Boxer

Opel Motorsport; Racing Faces; Lion

SSE; Neon House; Baby Pixel

Waitrose; Coming Home

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Deadpool; Freeway Assault

Doctor Strange; London

Doctor Strange; New York City

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit

Kubo And The Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress

Kubo And The Two Strings; Waves

Moana; Motonui Island

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island

Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City

Game Of Thrones; The Winds Of Winter; Citadel

The Man In The High Castle; Volkshalle

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle

The Jungle Book

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer

Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust

Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction

The Jungle Book; Nature Effects

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Kubo And The Two Strings; Water

Moana

Zootopia

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City

John Lewis; Buster The Boxer

Sky; Q

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange; New York City

Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership

The Jungle Book

X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Retaking Winterfell

Game Of Thrones; The Door; Land Of Always Winter

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Canal; Kitchen

John Lewis; Buster The Boxer

Kenzo; Kenzo World

LG; World Of Play

Waitrose; Coming Home

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Breaking Point

Elemental

Garden Party

Shine