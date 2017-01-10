By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

'Game Of Thrones', 'Rogue One' lead VES nominations

The Visual Effects Society announced on Tuesday its nominees ahead of the 15th Annual VES Awards show in Los Angeles on February 7.

Game Of Thrones earned 11 nods in the TV categories – more than any other title on the day – while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leads the way in the feature categories with seven.

The nominees for the 15th Annual VES Awards in 24 categories are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book 

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Allied
Deepwater Horizon
Jason Bourne
Silence
Sully     

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
The Little Prince
Zootopia     

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Mirror; Playtest
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards
Stranger Things; Demogorgon
The Expanse; Salvage
Westworld; The Bicameral Mind

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX
Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died
Roots; Night One
The Man In The High Castle; Volkshalle
Vikings; The Last Ship    

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Dishonored 2; Crack In The Slab
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; Virtual Reality
Gears Of War 4
Quantum Break
Uncharted 4 

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Coke Mini; A Mini Marvel
For Honor
John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Titanfall 2; Become One
Waitrose; Coming Home  

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Dream Of Anhui
Pirates Of The Caribbean; Battle For The Sunken Treasure
Soarin’ Over the Horizon
Skull Island: Reign Of Kong
Voyage Of Time: The IMAX Experience

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them; Niffler
Laurent Laban
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin
The Jungle Book; King Louie
The Jungle Book; Shere Khan
Warcraft; Durotan    

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Hank
Kubo And The Two Strings; Kubo
Kubo And The Two Strings; Monkey
Moana; The Mighty Maui  

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Drogon
Game Of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon    

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial

John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Opel Motorsport; Racing Faces; Lion
SSE; Neon House; Baby Pixel
Waitrose; Coming Home  

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Deadpool; Freeway Assault
Doctor Strange; London
Doctor Strange; New York City
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex 

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature     

Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit
Kubo And The Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress
Kubo And The Two Strings; Waves
Moana; Motonui Island    

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island
Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City
Game Of Thrones; The Winds Of Winter; Citadel
The Man In The High Castle; Volkshalle     

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle
The Jungle Book 

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer
Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise  

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust
Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction
The Jungle Book; Nature Effects   

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings; Water
Moana
Zootopia     

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City
John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Sky; Q  

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange; New York City
Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership
The Jungle Book
X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Meereen City
Game Of Thrones; Battle Of The Bastards; Retaking Winterfell
Game Of Thrones; The Door; Land Of Always Winter     

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Canal; Kitchen
John Lewis; Buster The Boxer
Kenzo; Kenzo World
LG; World Of Play
Waitrose; Coming Home  

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Breaking Point
Elemental
Garden Party
Shine    

