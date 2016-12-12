Golden Globes 2017 – the nominees react

Monday’s nominees for the upcoming 74th Golden Globe Awards express surprise, gratitude – and a love for tickle fights.

MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

“It was a privilege and honour to work with one of the finest directors in the world, Mel Gibson. Meeting Andrew Garfield before principal photography and working with him throughout, he morphed into the character with astonishing accuracy. The legacy of Desmond Doss is immortalized on screen forever; he will no longer be the forgotten hero.”

– Producer David Permut, Hacksaw Ridge

“This has been a passion project, more than 15 years in the making, and I greatly appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s nomination of Hacksaw Ridge as best picture, drama. This honour is a testament to the work of our brilliant director Mel Gibson, Andrew Garfield’s indelible performance, our screenwriters Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight, our entire cast and crew, my fellow producers, the brave soldiers who fought in World War II and to veterans everywhere, and most especially to the extraordinary Desmond Doss.”

— Producer Bill Mechanic, Hacksaw Ridge

“We are so pleased and humbled by the nominations this morning. It’s been a privilege to tell this extraordinary true story about unconditional love of family and its ability to transcend decades and oceans. We are overjoyed that the HFPA share in the triumph of Saroo’s emotional journey to find home.”

– Producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films and Angie Fielder, Lion

“Congratulations to our incredible crew and a deep thank you to Kenny Lonergan and the entire cast who poured their hearts and souls into this, and thank you as well to the HFPA for championing a little movie like ours.”

– Producer Matt Damon, Manchester By The Sea

“We are very appreciative of the recognition that the HPFA has given to Moonlight and that we are in the company of these amazing films. Congratulations to all the nominees – congratulations to Barry Jenkins, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris and the rest of our wonderful ensemble cast, and our composer Nicolas Britell.”

– Producers Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Moonlight

MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Thank you HFPA!! Congratulations Annette!! And congratulations to all of these incredible nominees!”

– Producer Megan Ellison, 20th Century Women

“We are beyond thrilled. We made this movie on pure passion and love, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that passion and love from the HFPA.”

– Producer Simon Kinberg, Deadpool

DIRECTING

“I’m very appreciative of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s overwhelming recognition of Hacksaw Ridge. This film was a labour of love for everyone involved, and is also about a man who truly exemplified love and goodness. It’s thrilling to see Andrew Garfield nominated today since he is the beating heart of our film. I share any honour received for this film and for myself with every actor and every crew member that came to the set each day giving their all to honour the story of our brave veterans, and most especially Desmond Doss, a true hero.”

– Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

“As I’m in LA, it was a very early start to the day but the best possible news to wake up to, and I am so honoured and thrilled by the nominations. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press for celebrating La La Land and for recognising the incredible work of all the cast and crew and especially Emma, Ryan and Justin.”

– Damien Chazelle, La La Land

“What an honour to be nominated for writing directing by the HFPA, an honour that wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful voice of Tarell McCraney and the passion of the cast and crew. I share these nominations with them all.”

– Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

“I am extremely honoured to have received today’s Golden Globe nominations for best director and best screenplay. I am incredibly proud of this film and to be in the company of such accomplished directors and screenwriters is humbling. I am also very happy that Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s work was recognised with a nomination for best supporting actor. I am very grateful as these nominations are also a testament to the brilliantly talented cast and crew who helped to bring Nocturnal Animals to life.”

– Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS, DRAMA

“Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association who have always been so incredibly supportive of me throughout my career. I’m really honoured to be recognised for Arrival, a film I so deeply loved working on. Thank you to Eric for his brilliant script, Jeremy for being an amazing partner and Denis for his incredible guidance and capturing the true heart and soul of this film. I’d also like to congratulate Tom Ford and Aaron Taylor Johnson for their Nocturnal Animals nominations.”

– Amy Adams, Arrival

“I am extremely grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to have honored Elle twice. I am so happy for Paul Verhoeven. Elle is a film deeply close to my heart. And from the bottom of that same heart I am saying to you: thank you, thank you, thank you! (Merci, merci, merci!)”

– Isabelle Huppert, Elle

“I’m so honoured to be recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. I had such a beautiful experience making this film with the most wonderful cast and crew, and particularly with our great director, Pablo Larrain, that it feels like icing on the

cake to be nominated.”

– Natalie Portman, Jackie

“I am profoundly grateful for this recognition… I can’t thank the HFPA enough for their support, this is such an honour. I am humbled to be in the company of all of these extraordinary, talented, and powerful women. It has been such a gift to share Mildred and Richard Loving’s important story with the world. I share this honoru with my partner in the film, Joel Edgerton, our

incredible director Jeff Nichols and everyone involved in bringing Loving to life.”

– Ruth Negga, Loving

“I’m thrilled to be acknowledged in this talented peer group with such amazing actresses. I would not be here without the brilliant direction of John Madden. Thank you to EuropaCorp for making such a daring film, particularly now, and thank you to

the HFPA for this honour.”

– Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“I am overcome with excitement and joy to be nominated for The Edge Of Seventeen. We set out to make a film that would resonate with men and women of all ages because the message of self-acceptance and embracing your truth is universal. Contrary to the reality that I face as a young actress on a daily basis, Eo17 isn’t a film about a teenage girl wrestling with her identity and self-worth because of the influence of social media defining her popularity. Instead, it’s an anthem for self-acceptance and I’m so grateful to Jim Brooks and Kelly Fremon-Craig for granting me the opportunity to play such a complex and unlikely heroine.”

– Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge Of Seventeen

“Wow! What a great way to start a Monday. I am so honoured to be a part of this incredible film. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and congratulations to Damien, Ryan, Justin and the rest of my La La Land family.”

– Emma Stone, La La Land

“I’ve never felt so shocked, honoured, and proud. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fearless leader and mentor Warren Beatty, the Hollywood Foreign Press, and to all those involved with Rules Don’t Apply. Sharing this moment with my mom sitting on our couch in the dark is something I’ll never forget. It’s a complete dream come true. I still can’t breathe.”

– Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

ACTOR, DRAMA

“I am so incredibly moved by the HFPA and their recognition of this film and my work, especially considering the remarkably strong calibre of performances this year. It’s an honour to stand with actors like Denzel Washington who have inspired me since I was old enough to watch movies. I’m very proud of Hacksaw Ridge and I share this with Bill Mechanic, David Permut and Mel who led the charge on this project with great vision, humility, integrity and love. I dedicate this nomination and my work to the incomparable Desmond Doss and all those who sacrifice themselves in the service of the protection and freedom of others. He is a profound symbol of healing and compassion for the times we are in.”

– Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Honoured to be nominated by the HFPA for a Golden Globe. And possibly more honoured the film itself is being recognised this way. As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”

– Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

“It’s extremely nice of the HFPA to nominate me, and I’m very grateful and touched. I’m forever indebted to Stephen Frears for offering me such a juicy role in such a classy film. I’m also thrilled to see that my co-stars – up-and-comer Meryl Streep and the always peerless Simon Helberg – have also been nominated. My thanks again to the HFPA for their support.”

– High Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has made being awoken by your publicist at 5am a really lovely thing! Best alarm call in the world to be told you’ve received a Golden Globe nom… so grateful to be included with this incredible group of actors and indebted also to Yorgos lanthimos and efthimis Filipou for creating such a character and film as ours and to A24 for pushing it as they did. Thank you HFPA for recognising all of our efforts and for the continued support.”

– Colin Farrell, The Lobster

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

“I am deeply humbled to be nominated for a Golden Globe for playing this particular role. The women of Hidden Figures story are hidden no more. Thank you HFPA.”

– Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

“This nomination is even more emotional and I’m more grateful than ever before. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!”

– Nicole Kidman, Lion

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognising not only my work, but our film, the thoughtful direction and beautiful words of Kenny Lonergan, and my fellow actor Casey Affleck. I’m honoured to have been a part of telling this story.”

– Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

“Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognising Moonlight. This is a true ensemble and was a labour of love for all involved. It has been an honour to be able to share Barry and Tarell’s story and to see how it has touched people so deeply.”

– Naomie Harri, Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTOR

“I literally just woke up to this news. I am so humbled to be acknowledged in a category alongside these incredible gentleman. I’m feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude for my real family back home in London and in India and for my Lion family, especially for the leader of our pride, director Garth Davis. The best thing about this though is that my mom is going to be really f-ing happy.”

– Dev Patel, Lion

“I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and embracing our film, Moonlight. I’m sincerely humbled by this honour. Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney were so brave to entrust us with the responsibility of bringing these extraordinary characters to life. I’m truly blessed to have had the opportunity to contribute in some small way.”

– Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

“Waking up to this news in an early dawn light made going into the darkness to bring this character alive all the more worthwhile. I’m truly grateful to the HFPA for recognising the transformation I went through to create this role with Tom Ford. This is all very overwhelming and exciting. It’s such a tremendous honour.”

– Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

SCREENPLAY

“I am so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising Hell Or High Water and the nomination for Best Screenplay. We all worked incredibly hard on this film, and a best picture (drama) nomination is such a celebration of every person involved. I am equally grateful to the cast, David Mackenzie, Carla Hacken, Peter Berg, and all the people who believed in me and fought to tell this story.”

– Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE

“This is absolutely wonderful and quite surprising. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour! And thank you to France for giving me a great novel, a brilliant producer and a magnificent actress!”

– Paul Verhoeven, Elle

“We are thrilled by Neruda’s nomination and the recognition for Natalie in Jackie. Natalie’s performance is fearless as a window into one woman who united a grieving nation. Making both films was an incredible and challenging journey, and I am grateful for the deep passion and dedication of the many artists who helped bring these movies to life. Pablo Neruda is a great figure in Chile’s history, which makes this recognition for our culture especially meaningful. Neruda tried to change his country through his art, and Jackie’s strength helped her nation to heal. I am moved and inspired by the courage of people – like Neruda and Jackie – whose vision and leadership feel more important than ever.”

– Pablo Larrain, director of Neruda and Jackie

“It is an incredible honour for all of us who worked on Toni Erdmann, to be chosen by the people who see the most films during the year! We are completely over the moon.”

– Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann

ANIMATED FEATURE

“My heartfelt thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honouring Kubo And The Two Strings with this wonderful distinction. Working with the team of wizards and geniuses at Laika to bring Kubo to the world has been the most rewarding, most moving experience of my professional life. I’m grateful for it. And I’m grateful that the lovingly handcrafted efforts and brilliance of our extraordinary cast and crew have been so meaningfully recognised with this nomination. At Laika, our great hope is that our stories reach, resonate with, and enrich the lives of people around the world, and so it means a great deal to us that the Hollywood Foreign Press, representing so many different countries and cultures, has found our work worthy of recognition. I’m elated.”

– Travis Knight, Kubo And The Two Strings

“It is absolutely thrilling to hear Sing is nominated for a Golden Globe and on behalf of everyone who worked on the movie I’d like to give a huge thanks to the wonderful folks of the HFPA, a massive high five to our fellow nominees and to anyone who happens to be reading this quote I wish you and your loved ones a very merry Christmas.”

– Garth Jennings, Sing

“Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press, for this honour. It means so much to every single person who worked so hard to make Zootopia; and to make it a film that we hoped would not only entertain, but say something meaningful as well.”

– Directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard, and producer Clark Spencer, Zootopia

SCORE

“We awoke early this morning by the exciting news, in the same house in Los Angeles where we wrote most of the score to Lion, so it feels full circle. We are extremely honoured by this nomination and also to be a part of this film, which has so much meaning for us, and hopefully for others. Everyone who worked on this film put so much heart into it and its wonderful to receive this esteemed acknowledgment.”

– Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

“It’s incredibly surreal to be nominated for a Golden Globe for the score to Moonlight! Thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press! I’m so thrilled that the film and the screenplay, director Barry Jenkins, and actors Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris are all nominated as well! From the first time I read the screenplay and saw early cuts of the film, I was so moved by the film’s profound poetry. Barry and I got the chance to collaborate so closely throughout the process of making Moonlight. It’s a dream to have the chance to work with such a visionary director and incredible cast, crew, and producers Plan B and A24.”

–Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

SONG

“Gracias. Merci. Grazie. Danke sehr. Mahalo. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this tremendous honour. Congratulations to my fellow nominees. Over two years ago, I was lucky enough to have been given my dream job, writing songs for a Disney animated film, alongside the amazing Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina. Today, for Moana to be recognized for what we created is truly beyond comprehension. ‘How Far I’ll Go’ not only embodies the spirit of our heroine but the central lesson from the film – dream big, listen to your gut, don’t give up, never forget where you came from, and one day you might just save the world.”

– Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter

EXECUTIVES

“We are incredibly proud of our immensely talented creative family and thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognising them with 17 Golden Globe nominations. Our achievements this morning are a testament to the hard work, creativity and passion of our motion picture and television group teams and the television production team at Starz as well. The breadth and diversity of our nominations reflects the strength of our brand and the depth of our content pipelines.”

