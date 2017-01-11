'O.J.: Made In America', 'Weiner' on DGA doc nominees list
The Directors Guild Of America on Wednesday unveiled nominees in the documentary, television and commercials categories.
The winners will be announced at the 69th Annual DGA Awards on February 4 in Beverly Hills.
DOCUMENTARY
Otto Bell, The Eagle Huntress
Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America
Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, Weiner
Raoul Peck, I Am Not Your Negro
Roger Ross Williams, Life, Animated
DRAMATIC SERIES
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Ryan Murphy, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy”
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld, “The Original”
Miguel Sapochnik, Game Of Thrones, “The Battle Of The Bastards”
John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card”
COMEDY SERIES
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users”
Donald Glover, Atlanta, “B.A.N.”
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly”
Becky Martin, Veep, “Inauguration”
Dale Stern, Veep, “Mother”
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Raymond De Felitta, Madoff
Thomas Kail (Directed By) / Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By), Grease Live!
Kenny Leon (Directed By) / Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By), Hairspray Live!
Jay Roach, All The Way
Steven Zaillian, The Night Of, “The Beach”
