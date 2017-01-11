'O.J.: Made In America', 'Weiner' on DGA doc nominees list

The Directors Guild Of America on Wednesday unveiled nominees in the documentary, television and commercials categories.

The winners will be announced at the 69th Annual DGA Awards on February 4 in Beverly Hills.

DOCUMENTARY

Otto Bell, The Eagle Huntress

Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America

Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, Weiner

Raoul Peck, I Am Not Your Negro

Roger Ross Williams, Life, Animated

DRAMATIC SERIES

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Ryan Murphy, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy”

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld, “The Original”

Miguel Sapochnik, Game Of Thrones, “The Battle Of The Bastards”

John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card”

COMEDY SERIES

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users”

Donald Glover, Atlanta, “B.A.N.”

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly”

Becky Martin, Veep, “Inauguration”

Dale Stern, Veep, “Mother”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Raymond De Felitta, Madoff

Thomas Kail (Directed By) / Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By), Grease Live!

Kenny Leon (Directed By) / Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By), Hairspray Live!

Jay Roach, All The Way

Steven Zaillian, The Night Of, “The Beach”

