Harvey Weinstein, whose New York rape conviction was overturned this week, will return to court in New York on May 1.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced the court date on Friday but did not specify what the hearing will be about.

However Associated Press ran a statement from the office on Friday that read, “We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault.”

Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was overturned by a 4-3 majority of the New York Court of Appeals, which held that the original trial wrongly allowed testimony of “prior bad acts” against women who were not complainants in the trial to prove he had a propensity to commit such acts.

The 72-year-old former Hollywood mogul remains in prison serving a 16-year sentence after he was convicted of rape by a California jury in 2022.

According to reports, California state law differs from New York and views “pior bad acts” testimony more favourably.