Oscars 2017: nominees reactions

MOTION PICTURE

“Arrival was a labour of love from beginning to end. We are so proud of this film, anchored by the magnificent performance of Amy Adams. It was a special project to us and on behalf of the entire cast and crew we are deeply appreciative of this acknowledgement by the Academy.”

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine, Arrival

“I could not be more excited and grateful to the Academy for recognising our film. Extending my congratulations to Denzel and Viola and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew of Fences who brought the words of August Wilson to life. This is a very special day, and I am just thrilled right now.”

Todd Black, Fences

“I could not be more grateful and humbled than I am right now. This was such a difficult film to make and had to overcome so many obstacles to get this far, that the nominations by themselves are an achievement. I am so happy and proud of Mel and Andrew, without whom Hacksaw Ridge would never have reached this level of accomplishment. I take the best picture nomination as a sign of respect for our great cast, the dedicated crew, and the amazing and talented department heads. I believe that so many people on the film were worthy of recognition, but am pleased that John Gilbert, Kevin O’Connell, Rob MacKenzie, Andy Wright, and Peter Grace were all singled out for recognition. But the best thing about all the nominations is it brings attention to one of the greatest heroes I’ve ever come across: Desmond Doss, who is even more relevant today than his times.”

Bill Mechanic, Hacksaw Ridge

“I am in line for Marjorie Prime, my 15th movie that I’ve seen [this year] at Sundance. I have a habit of doing five movies a day since the 80’s. I have the Jack Black film The Polka King in the festival, we’ve got multiple offers and now I get the Oscar nomination this morning. So, it’s been a great week. It’s a film I’ve spent 16 years of my life on. I don’t have television, my laptop is down and my assistant is snowed in in Denver. So, the phone call came from my sister and she read me the nominations as it was happening. This has been a 16-year journey for me. With Mel’s nomination, it’s hard to describe the feeling without getting emotional. The captain of the ship, Mel Gibson. What an honour and privilege to know him, to work with him. Andrew Garfield is the most dedicated actor I’ve ever worked with. He morphed into the role of Desmond Doss. [The nomination] is about a forgotten hero who is no longer forgotten. He’s remembered and honoured by the Academy Award nomination this morning.”

David Permut, Hacksaw Ridge

“From the first moment we read this script, getting it made and supporting our filmmaker became our mission. We were determined to make sure that this remarkable and inspiring story remained ‘hidden’ no more. We remain in awe of the talent involved in realising this film, and we hope it continues to inspire moviegoers, including young people everywhere. We are thankful to the Academy and congratulate our partners at Fox and fellow producers on this prestigious nomination.”

Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, Hidden Figures

“We are humbled and grateful this morning for this fantastic honour. It’s so wonderful that the Academy has connected with Lion, a film about hope, and one which portrays the best aspects of humanity. It is so exciting to see so many people who have worked so incredibly hard on this film nominated, and to be able to bring the true story of Saroo and his families to an international audience.”

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Lion

“Manchester By The Sea was a labor of love for everyone involved, and for us to be honoured by the Academy in this way is more than icing on the cake — it’s more cake on the cake. It’s especially wonderful to see Kenny, Casey, Lucas and Michelle get the recognition they deserve. But at bottom, these honours belong to everyone on the Manchester team. I feel so proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to work with such a passionate and talented group of people in bringing this deeply human story to the screen.”

Kimberly Steward, Manchester By The Sea

DIRECTOR

“I want to thank the Academy for acknowledging Arrival. It means so much to all of us. However, it is a little bittersweet. Amy Adams is the soul of Arrival, so I’m profoundly sad she did not get a nomination this morning.”

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!This is a truly wonderful honour. I’m especially happy for Andrew Garfield, our producers Bill Mechanic and David Permut, our editor John Gilbert and our incredible sound teams. The Academy’s recognition of our film is a testament to every single person who worked on Hacksaw Ridge, and to every soldier who made the sacrifices they made to fight for their country, including Desmond Doss.”

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

“I’m really overwhelmed. Thank you, Academy members. Thank you and congratulations, wonderful, wonderful cast, producers and crew. It’s such an honour to be counted alongside our fellow nominees and all the really extraordinary movies that came out this year. We tried to make a movie about people standing by each other no matter what; thank you to everyone who let us try, and to everyone out there trying to tell the truth about what it is to be a human being.”

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

“It takes a village and this morning I was moved beyond words by the love that was shown by the Academy to so many of the wonderful people in our Moonlight village. I’m in Amsterdam at the moment, sharing Chiron’s story a continent away with people of a different culture. That’s what the spirit of these nominations signals to me: an affirmation that film has the power to erode barriers and reveal what makes us all human.”

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

EDITING

“I’m thrilled skinny to be nominated alongside so many members of the Arrival team this morning - it’s a huge rush. It was an unusual project that was made with total passion – it’s been beyond our dreams to see how our little baby has thrived.”

Joe Walker, Arrival

“Thank you to the Academy, and most especially to my peers in the editing branch who I gratefully respect. I am proud of this film and thank everyone involved with it. This film could not have been made without its formidable director and captain Mel Gibson, and I am so glad he was recognised as well today.”

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

“I’m completely blown away and very honoured. I first worked with David Mackenzie 18 years ago editing a short film in a small room in Glasgow. It’s been a great journey but I never dared to dream that it would lead here. Aside from myself, I’m thrilled that the film has been recognised in this way. It was a modest production but we all gave everything because we loved the script and believed in what it was trying to say, so it’s a very satisfying result. Just amazing. Thank you to the Academy!”

Jake Roberts, Hell Or High Water

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

“I am infinitely grateful to the Academy, it is a tremendous joy and honour for me. This film means so much to me and, with this nomination, Paul Verhoeven is also rewarded. I would like to sincerely thank our French producer Saïd Ben Saïd. I am also so grateful to Michael Barker, Tom Bernard and the great, great team from Sony Pictures Classics who supported the film and my work with such confidence from the beginning. Thank you, thank you, thank you….”

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

“I am so honoured by the Academy’s recognition for Jackie, and congratulate Mica and Madeline on their well-deserved nominations. I couldn’t be happier to share this moment with our incredible director Pablo Larrain and the entire cast and crew who worked so hard on this film. I am also humbled to join Isabelle, Meryl, Ruth and Emma — all incredibly accomplished women I admire very much. Jackie Kennedy was a study in strength, compassion, resilience and integrity and she provided hope for our country at a time when it needed it most. It was one of life’s great honours to be able to portray her on film.”

Natalie Portman, Jackie

“What a morning. I am so grateful for this honour and I’m so happy to share this feeling with my La La Landfamily. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I’m also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it’s hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can’t wait to celebrate together. ”

Emma Stone, La La Land

“I am truly humbled by the news this morning, and I thank the Academy for this recognition, which I share with my co-collaborators Jeff Nichols and Joel Edgerton. It has been such an honor to have been given the opportunity to tell the incredible story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who serve as an inspiration that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. The Lovings fought quietly yet tirelessly, and changed the course of American legal history. Today, to be among such extraordinary women - my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me…this means a great deal to me.”

Ruth Negga, Loving

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

“Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition and for honouring August Wilson’s brilliant words. I am just lucky to have been entrusted with this project and to have the chance to work with the amazing Viola Davis and the rest of my talented cast and crew.”

Denzel Washington, Fences

“I am overwhelmed by my inclusion in this list of actors, for these awards that have meant SO much to me since I was a kid watching at home and fantasising about being in that room as an Academy Award nominee one day. It is such an honour. No combination of words can come close to describing how surreal this feels nor how grateful I am. I’m also so proud of Mel Gibson being recognised as the great filmmaker he is; Bill Mechanic and David Permut for their best picture nomination; our editor John Gilbert and our genius sound team led by Kevin O’Connell. But mostly, I’m profoundly moved that Desmond Doss is becoming a household name and the virtues of his character are being felt deeply by audiences around the world. He was a personification of humility, compassion, authenticity and love. He showed up as his true self in a world deeply wounded and in need of healing. And he brought his particular cargo to a world that was crying out for it. May we all show up as our true selves in this wounded time and do the healing we are each uniquely called to do.”

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

“Thank you to the Academy for recognising this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!”

Viola Davis, Fences

“I want to thank the Academy for all of the acknowledgements you have given this heartfelt film. But, most importantly, I want to thank the Brierley family for putting themselves in such a vulnerable place and sharing their story with the world. And thanks to Garth Davis for putting his heart and soul into all of us. Woohoo!”

Nicole Kidman, Lion

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. Making this film was incredibly rewarding and none of it would have been possible without the guidance from our fearless leader, Kenneth Lonergan. I am thrilled to share this nomination with Kenny, Casey, Lucas and the rest of the cast, producers and crew. Congratulations to my fellow nominees. It is truly an honour to be included among such amazing women in this category.”

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

“Moonlight is touching many hearts at a time when people are seeking compassion and connection in the world. I am incredibly grateful to the Academy for recognising my part of this story as well as my fellow Moonlight family. It has truly been an honour to share Barry Jenkins’ and Tarell McCraney’s beautiful journey.”

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

“Woke up this morning in beautiful Solano Beach after playing a cool gig at the Belly Up with my band the Abiders to find out I’ve been nominated for my performance in Hell Or High Water. What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart. I really dug playing with Gil, Chris and Ben and being directed by the talented David Mackenzie. And such a GREAT script from Taylor. Woo Hoo! Thanks Academy”

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

“To be totally honest, the news hasn’t made its way into my brain yet, but I’m looking at these beautiful smiling faces around me… Faces of the ones I love. And I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. What makes this moment so much more poignant is that I’m in India right now. This enthralling country holds such a deep place in my heart, and it is where Saroo’s journey was born. This film would be nothing without Garth Davis. Without his love, commitment and vision this Lion wouldn’t have been able to roar. To that extent I want to share this incredible feeling with Luke, Grieg, Jenny Kent, Iain, Angie, Emile, Sunny, Nicole, David, Rooney, Divian, Priyanka, the Brierley family as well as the Weinstein Co team. Lion reaffirms the message that love is not dictated by the colour of your skin, not by race, gender, sexuality, social status, or origin. It is a message I am proud to be spreading during these uncertain times. This will forever be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

Dev Patel, Lion

“I’d like to thank the Academy for this humbling recognition. I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to contribute in some small way to both Moonlight and Hidden Figures. I’d also like to congratulate my friends, colleagues and cast mates who have been acknowledged through the nominations of both of these films. The most one can ask for in this work is to have a presence in projects that entertain and yet still hold a space to educate, inform and uplift. And for that, I am truly grateful.”

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

“I am thrilled! Loved making this film. I would work with Tom Ford anytime, anywhere. Jake Gyllenhaal and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Karl Glusman made it easy for me. Nice to get some good news in the midst of all the carnage, so to speak.”

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ANIMATED FEATURE

“I’m over the moon! An Academy Award nomination is an extraordinary and cherished gift. Two nominations is more than anyone could hope for. Every filmmaker dreams of a moment like this. But the truth is, I already lived my dream by making this film. Movies have always given me great joy. They enriched my life. They inspired me to dream. That’s the kind of film our team at LAIKA sought to make with Kubo And The Two Strings. A film is a slice of a hundred souls. In this case many more. An incredible, immense community of artists gave ceaselessly and selflessly to breathe life into this story. I’m so thankful for their talents and efforts and so proud of what we’ve done together. I’m profoundly grateful to the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, who somehow saw fit to include us among the finest storytellers in film. It is a tremendous honour to stand alongside them.”

Travis Knight, Kubo And The Two Strings

“Hello, and a grateful ‘Thank you, Academy!’ from Sweden, where we are currently promoting Moana. We’re beyond honoured and excited – for the film, for all of our colleagues at Disney Animation, and also for Lin-Manuel and his nomination for ‘How Far I’ll Go’, which perfectly captured Moana’s spirit of adventure and exploration.”

John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer, Moana

“To see My Life As A Zucchini nominated as one of the world’s five best animation films is a rare and incredible feeling. Our foremost wish was to tell a story to children, one that teaches them not to be afraid, not to respond to violence with violence and to break down the walls that prevent us from sharing our differences. The way in which the film and its message have been received have completely overwhelmed us. We have to thank all of those who created this film with much love. To receive such love in return today is the most beautiful of rewards for all of us. We would like to share this honour with all of those who supported us in Switzerland, in France, in Europe and now in the United States.”

Claude Barras, My Life As A Zucchini

“I woke up early and saw it pop up on the Internet. Quickly, these phone interviews started and after that my local neighbourhood skunk came by and bombed my house. My house reeks of skunk musk. I was telling Rich, I can taste it. It’s in my mouth. I think the skunk was pointing out that there was zero skunk representation in Zootopia. If there’s a sequel, I think we should put a skunk in the film.”

Director Byron Howard, Zootopia

“I couldn’t sleep last night. It didn’t hit me until I went to bed that they were going to announce the nominations at five in the morning. So, I was up at 5:15am and went to the TV in my dark house. My sister is staying with me so she watched it with me. It was awesome.”

Director Rich Moore, Zootopia

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“I’m so honoured. This is a moment where I should be the most eloquent as a writer and yet I’m struggling to put this into words. To even share a list with such extraordinary screenwriters is inspiring in its own right. Thank you to the Academy!”

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

“I woke up way too early, because I’m on the West Coast, so I fell back asleep. When I woke up they were just announcing best screenplay. That’s how I found out that August [Wilson] was nominated for best adapted screenplay. I was both sleepy and overjoyed. It really means the world to me. More people have been able to see August’s Fences in this movie version than all of the shows he did on Broadway. His words live on and people are showing their appreciation. Many are just finding out who August Wilson is. I am extremely proud for him to have this recognition. I was just thinking about how he would feel about this. First of all, he was a very modest man; very humble. He wouldn’t be as enthusiastic and jubilant as I am. He would be overjoyed, but understated. He would be extremely proud, nonetheless. I believe this film is exactly the way he envisioned Fences to be made.”

Constanza Romero Wilson on behalf of August Wilson, Fences

“When I wrote the Lion screenplay, I set out to move people – to shift their emotional centre. I wasn’t entirely certain if, or how much, I might succeed. But I hoped. So it was deeply gratifying and humbling to learn at our screenings - one person, one comment at a time - that I’d had some success in the matter. But the pleasantly surreal news of an Oscar nomination that I woke to this morning added a sweet note of delight: the thought that Lion might have moved peers and colleagues who had done such great work they had earned a place in the Academy. It is a terrific boost to be thought of in such a positive light by a group of people you look up to and admire. I think of the film as an anthem to the persistence of love. I didn’t consciously set out to write a film that would spark wider conversations about the ethics of adoption or the worldwide scourge of child sex trafficking. But I am so very grateful it seems to be doing that, too.”

Luke Davies, Lion

“I wrote In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue because I thought I was alone. But Barry knew better. Moonlight, the process and production, reminds us all that we are never alone. I’m grateful to the Academy for seeing its light. I cannot be more proud and happily surprised to share this nomination with all the other artists, but particularly with my ally Mr. Jenkins and my mentor Mr. Wilson.”

Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“I got a call at 5:30 in the morning and I had no idea that it was that early. I’m a father so I was thinking that there must have been an emergency; an earthquake or something. So, when I ran to the phone this was the last thing I was thinking of so I was very surprised. It’s based on my mom and my sister and other women in my life so it came from a very personal place. The story doesn’t follow a lot of the normal script writing rules and it doesn’t follow a lot of the typical formulas. That makes it especially unlikely to get recognised like this and especially meaningful that it did.”

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“I’m extremely proud to be part of the team who made Lion and I’m humbled the Academy has nominated me. My crew, both Indian, and Australian, deserve a massive shout out. Their skill and support meant everything to this film. It’s an incredible privilege to be acknowledged among the diverse and talented DPs of the cinematography world, so many of whom are doing amazing work. And so many whom I count as close, personal friends. I’d like to say thank you to our extremely talented director Garth Davis for allowing me to help make his wonderful vision a reality – as well as the people of India and Australia, who were so accommodating during our shoot.”

Greig Fraser, Lion

“This nomination is a massive honour and will always mean the world to me. My name may be on that list, but its shared with so many supportive people who worked so hard to make Moonlight. We were led by a director, wizard, poet, my hero, and best friend Barry Jenkins. Barry and I have been collaborating for 15 years and his partnership continues to give me inspiration on a daily basis. It’s that trust that was felt from all departments, especially our passionate and brilliant producers, notably my wife Adele Romanski for never letting us compromise and having not only the strength to support all of us but also the creativity and intelligence to guide us. Also need to share some love with the city of Miami for its beauty, energy and spirit that inspired us to create an authentically moving experience that is too powerful to look away from. Last but certainly not least I share this moment with A24 who has been a light in the dark, a group of people who never let us feel alone, who trusted us and supported us every second of the way. Thank you to the Academy for this nomination, it will be something I will always cherish.”

James Laxton, Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“My thanks to the Academy for amplifying the injustices of mass criminalisation and mass incarceration that we chronicle in 13th. Now more than ever, it is important to educate ourselves, explore our shared history and elevate our awareness about matters of human dignity. It’s an honour be included in a category with such fine documentarians and to be nominated in a year that truly embraces and celebrates inclusion within our creative community.”

Ava DuVernay, 13th

“I’m grateful and joyful to be nominated for I Am Not Your Negro. All of our partners and the entire team are joining me to thank the Academy members who participated in the vote of this incredibly humbling nomination. We could not have made the film without the love and patience of the James Baldwin Estate, in particular, Gloria Karefa-Smart, James Baldwin’s sister. I want to congratulate the other nominees who have made amazing films, most of whom are dear friends. Thank you.”

Raoul Peck, I Am Not Your Negro

“Life, Animated has a deep bond at its core, a connection forged between two people who felt discarded by society – an African American filmmaker and an autistic young man. Together they discovered deeper truths about life by embracing the unique gifts that each person has to offer and in this way came to discover what it really means to be human.”

Producer Julie Goldman, Life, Animated

“When the Suskind family allowed me into their lives to make Life, Animated, I knew I was going to be telling a rich, deeply moving story about a family who never gave up on their son, but I never expected to gain such insight into how each of us has the power to define a life of meaning and worth, how everyone has something to offer and no one should ever be left behind.”

Director Roger Ross Williams, Life, Animated

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“This is beyond exciting and I am so happy to have been honoured with this nomination. A Man Called Ove is a simple story that contains the basic human elements of love, community and a certain level of decency. Elements that feel very relevant these days. There is a surprising love affair in the film and now I think we can also speak of a budding love affair between the film and the American audience. I am looking forward to introducing A Man Named Ove to a man named Oscar!”

Hannes Holm, A Man Called Ove

“I am thrilled and honoured for this recognition of our film. It’s an amazing year for world cinema. And you never know what to expect in terms of awards. So it’s truly a great honour being nominated amongst such a powerful line-up in the foreign language category. Unfortunately this small local story feels more global and more relevant than ever.”

Martin Zandvliet, Land Of Mine

“I am deeply grateful to the Academy. It is so meaningful for Toni Erdmann because this nomination allows us to reach a much wider audience. Thank you very much for giving Toni Erdmann such a big honour. I cannot tell you how proud I am and how incredible this feels! It was a very long journey to make this film, we all never thought anything like this could happen. Thank you for making me such a fortunate filmmaker!”

Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann

MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

“We watched the announcement from the Academy but were pretty sure that lightning never strikes twice. But apparently it can!! We screamed out of happiness!! We got nominated!! And again for a foreign language film! What are the odds?! We feel so fortunate and honoured to have been recognized by the peers of our craft!”

Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, A Man Called Ove

“On behalf of myself, Richie Alonzo, and a supremely talented crew of artisans and technicians with whom I share this recognition, I would like to express my deepest heartfelt appreciation to the Academy for this incredible honour. Star Trek marked its 50th anniversary in 2016, and as an homage to all of those filmmakers that came before, we took the opportunity to create over 50 unique and individual alien races for Star Trek Beyond, a challenge that had never been attempted before and was only made possible through the steadfast support of Paramount, J.J. Abrams, Bad Robot, and Skydance, and the day to day collaborations with Justin Lin, Jeffery Chernov, Lindsey Weber, Simon Pegg, Doug Jung, Ron Ames and Helen Pollak.”

Joel Harlow, Star Trek Beyond

ORIGINAL SCORE

“We feel extremely honoured to receive this Academy Awards nomination and to be acknowledged by The Academy Of Motion Pictures, Arts And Sciences. We celebrate this nomination with our friend and colleague director Garth Davis, and the whole creative team and talented cast of Lion. We are grateful that our music supports this magnificent true story of love, determination and family. Saroo’s journey enriched our lives and we hope it will touch audiences watching this beautiful movie around the world, bringing us all closer together.”

Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

“This is totally unreal – I am so incredibly humbled by this nomination. Working with director Barry Jenkins was such a phenomenal experience – congrats to Barry and the whole Moonlight team! Every composer dreams of the opportunity to collaborate with a film team as wonderful, hardworking, and talented as this. When I first read the screenplay to Moonlight, I was so moved by its feeling of poetry and its profound beauty. In writing the music, I was able to explore so many sonic possibilities with Barry – everything from large violin concerto-like textures to low rumbling bass suites. Scoring Moonlight was an unforgettable artistic experience, and I am so truly honoured to have been a part of this amazing film.”

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

ORIGINAL SONG

“It was truly an honour to be part of this documentary and celebrate James Foley’s heroic spirit and selfless compassion. James was the ultimate journalist who gave his life to ensure that the unedited truth was reported to the world. We are extremely grateful to the Academy for this nomination and hope the attention brings more people to this important film.”

J. Ralph and Sting, “The Empty Chair”, JIM: The James Foley Story

“Thank you to the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, thank you so much for this honour. I spent a good chunk of my childhood memorising Billy Crystal’s musical Oscar monologues, so this is insane. Seeing The Little Mermaid changed my life at nine years old, so to work with its directors Ron Clements and John Musker on Moana has been a dream come true. I share this humbling honour with them, my Moana songwriting partners Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, and the entire Disney family. Congratulations to all this morning’s incredible nominees. And future congratulations to the kids watching the telecast this year, singing along with their favourite songs, performing epic private concerts for the mirror with a comb or a toothbrush microphone. You’re next.”

‪Lin-Manuel Miranda, “How Far I’ll Go”, ‪Moana

“I am speechless, and humbled. Working on this film and writing Can’t Stop The Feeling with Max Martin and Johan Schuster was such an amazing creative process. Thank you so much to the Academy for this nomination. What an honour to be among these talented nominees.”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling”,Trolls

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The honour is beyond imagination. I’m so proud to be part of this adventure. I would like to thank the Academy for recognising this team and this movie. Thank you Denis, I love you!”

Patrice Vermette, Arrival

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“It’s really fantastic to get this nomination. I’m over the moon! But this honour is not just for me: I want to thank my collaborators, especially my producer, Marc Bertrand, and the author, Georgi Gospodinov. So, the entire NFB will be over the moon, at a big party on the moon with Vaysha!”

Theodore Ushev, Blind Vaysha

“We set out six years ago to make a very different film from Borrowed Time. We stumbled and failed and picked each other up along the way, with the goal of simply making something that would find its audience. What started as a group of friends making a film for the love of it has turned out to be the journey of a lifetime. Never was the prospect of attending the Oscars in our minds. But here we are. We are so deeply grateful for this nomination!”

Directors Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj and producer Amanda Deering Jones, Borrowed Time

“I continue to feel proud of the world wide team of artists and coders that made Pearl a reality. Thanks especially to the pirates of Google ATAP for rallying behind our little labour of love and thanks to the Academy for this morning’s recognition!”

Patrick Osborne, Pearl

“I was watching my kids grow, learn and take brave steps in the journey of growing up when the idea for Piper came to me. Since bringing it out into the world, I have realised Piper is very much like a child to me, and I’ve watched with awe as it has been embraced by audiences worldwide. Now, to be recognised with a nomination is truly humbling. To the Academy, and all those that have helped shepherd Piper along her way, I am truly thankful.”

Alan Barillaro, Piper

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

”This is amazing! I am in total disbelief. It is such an honour to be nominated, and it is even more special because it is my first film since graduating from The National Film School of Denmark.”

Aske Bang, Silent Night

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

“I was at my home in Berkeley when I heard the news. My sister who lives in Barcelona, Spain was watching live and woke me up / called me. It’s an incredible honour! I’m truly thankful to the Academy because it recognises that the refugee crisis is the most important story of the year. Even this moment, families with young children make the deadly journey to Europe as they flee war in their home countries. The nomination echoes the message of 4.1 Miles that we all need each other and we are all interconnected. We live in historic times and this is an important message to remind ourselves of. I’m truly thankful to Orlando Bagwell, Jon Else, Dan Krauss, Pete Nicks, Spencer Nakasako, everyone at UC Berkeley Graduate School Of Journalism, Minette Nelson and David Eckles at the Filmmaker Fund and of course Kathleen Lingo and the NYT Op-Docs team.”

Daphne Matziaraki, 4.1 MILES

“Since I was a tiny kid, I remember staying up late to watch the Oscars – this was one of the most exciting nights of the year for my whole family. I can’t even wrap my head around the fact that I get to participate in that experience live this year. I also hope this nomination brings greater awareness to the vital organisations it features, including the Bronx Global Learning Institute For Girls, WQXR Instrument Drive and Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.”

Raphaela Neihausen, Joe’s Violin

SOUND EDITING

“WOW!!!! I’m so proud to represent Sully, and am so beholden to my incredible team of FX editors and sound mixers for the awesome feat of three nom’s in a row! CONGRAT’S to all. Very proud.”

Alan Robert Murray, Sully

SOUND MIXING

“What an exciting day! We’d like to acknowledge the incredible effort from Mel in creating such inspirational potential for sound in a film.”

Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright, Kevin O’Connell and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge

VISUAL EFFECTS

“As much as Kubo And The Two Strings is an homage to Japanese culture and to woodblock artists including Kiyoshi Saito, it is also a tribute to special effects pioneers Ray Harryhausen, Willis O’Brien, Jim Danforth, and the many innovative FX artists who tell stories using in-camera effects, puppets, and human hands. We’re thrilled for the artists at LAIKA who put years into realising Kubo. For all of us at the studio, being recognised alongside such distinguished and talented members of the VFX community is truly an honour.”

Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff, Kubo And The Two Strings

EXECUTIVES

“As the production company behind A Man Called Ove we are extremely happy and honoured that the film has been included in the final short list competing for best foreign language film and best mask/make-up oscars. For the film to be one out of five films in the final race is in itself a great achievement and reflects the talent and dedication of director Hannes Holm, producers Annica Bellander and Nicklas Wikström Nicastro and the author Fredrik Backman and of course the outstanding performance by the actors.”

Michael Porseryd, SF Studios, A Man Called Ove

“We are honoured to have played a part in bringing Florence Foster Jenkins to life and celebrate the Academy’s deserved recognition of both Meryl Streep’s sparkling, nuanced performance and Consolata Boyle’s exquisite costume design.”

Joe Oppenheimer, BBC Films, Florence Foster Jenkins

“We are honoured the Academy has recognised this amazing film and all of the incredible talent involved with these nominations. The powerful way audiences around the globe are connecting to this film is a true testament to Damien’s hard work and vision. On behalf of Black Label Media, we are thrilled to be partners with Lionsgate

on such a brilliant film.”

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill, Black Label Media, La La Land

“On behalf of the entire Lionsgate family, we’d like to thank the Motion Picture Academy for recognising the tremendous accomplishments of the creative talent responsible for these films. Our 26 nominations are also a testament to the hard work, creativity and willingness to defy the conventional wisdom shown by every Lionsgate employee associated with these movies. Our success underscores the great diversity of our slate and the strength of our brand.”

Jon Feltheimer, Lionsgate – La La Land, Hell Or High Water, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge

“Thanks to the Academy for recognising Barry and Tarell’s story. We are honoured to have been a part of bringing their voices to the screen. Moonlight is a movie we need now more than ever – celebrating the beauty, complexity and humanity of others. Congratulations to all of our fellow nominees for their brilliant work.”

Adele Romanski, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner of Plan B, Moonlight

“We’re so thrilled to have Zucchini join the ranks as GKIDS’ ninth Oscar-nominated animated feature. In these times, it’s so important to celebrate the human spirit and our ability to find hope in a sometimes hostile world. Claude Barras has created a beautiful film for all ages that we’re proud to share with audiences here in the United States.”

Eric Beck, GKIDS, My Life As A Zucchini