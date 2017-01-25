Berlin's Panorama lineup rounds out with UK, Italian, Lebanese titles

Berlin’s Panorama lineup also includes new films from US, China and Brazil.

Berlin’s Panorama strand is now complete following the addition of 24 additional titles.

A total of 51 works from 43 countries have been chosen for screening in the section, including 21 in Panorama Dokumente and 29 feature films in the main programme and Panorama Special. 36 of these films will be getting their world premieres at the Berlinale.

The German production Tiger Girl by Jakob Lass will open this year’s edition of Panorama Special at Berlin’s Zoo Palast cinema, along with the previously announced Brazilian production Vazante.

Among newly confirmed films are UK Sundance title God’s Own Country, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Cate Shortland’s Berlin Syndrome, feminist fairy tale The Misandrists by Berlinale regular Bruce LaBruce, Erik Poppe’s The King’s Choice and Belgian-French-Lebanese co-production Insyriated which stars Hiam Abbass as a woman trapped in an apartment during war.

More to come…

Panorama main programme and Panorama Special

1945 (Hungary)

Dir. Ferenc Török

With Péter Rudolf, Bence Tasnádi, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Dóra Sztarenki, Eszter Nagy-Kálózy

European premiere

Berlin Syndrome (Australia)

Dir. Cate Shortland

With Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt

European premiere

Bing Lang Xue (The Taste Of Betel Nut) (Hong Kong, China)

Dir. Hu Jia

With Zhao Bing Rui, Yue Ye, Shen Shi Yu

World premiere

Call Me By Your Name (Italy / France)

Dir. Luca Guadagnino

With Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, Victoire Du Bois

European premiere

Ciao Ciao (France / People’s Republic of China)

Dir. Song Chuan

With Liang Xueqin, Zhang Yu

World premiere

Como Nossos Pais (Just Like Our Parents) (Brazil)

Dir. Laís Bodanzky

With Maria Ribeiro, Clarisse Abujamra, Paulo Vilhena, Felipe Rocha, Jorge Mautner, Herson Capri, Sophia Valverde, Annalara Prates

World premiere

Discreet (USA)

Dir. Travis Mathews

With Jonny Mars, Atsuko Okatsuko, Joy Cunningham, Bob Swaffar

World premiere

Fluidø (Germany)

Dir. Shu Lea Cheang

World premiere

Fra balkongen (From The Balcony) - Norway

Dir. Ole Giaever

World premiere

Ghost in the Mountains (People’s Republic of China)

Dir. Yang Heng

With Tang Shenggang, Liang Yu, Shang Meitong, Xiang Peng, Zhang Yun

World premiere

God’s Own Country (United Kingdom)

Dir. Francis Lee

With Josh O’Connor, Alec Secăreanu, Gemma Jones, Ian Hart

European premiere

Headbang Lullaby (Morocco / France / Qatar / Lebanon)

Dir. Hicham Lasri

With Aziz Hattab, Latefa Ahrrare, Zoubir Abou el Fadl, El Jirari Benaissa, Salma Eddlimi, Adil Abatorab

World premiere

Hostages (Russian Federation / Georgia / Poland)

Dir. Rezo Gigineishvili

With Merab Ninidze, Darejan Kharshiladze, Tina Dalakishvili, Irakli Kvirikadze

World premiere

Insyriated (Belgium / France / Lebanon)

Dir. Philippe Van Leeuw

With Hiam Abbass, Diamand Abou Abboud, Juliette Navis, Mohsen Abbas, Moustapha Al Kar

World premiere

Karera Ga Honki De Amu Toki Wa (Close-Knit) (Japan)

Dir. Naoko Ogigami

With Toma Ikuta, Rinka Kakihara, Kenta Kiritani

World premiere

Kaygı (Inflame) (Turkey)

Dir. Ceylan Özgün Özçelik

With Algı Eke, Özgür Çevik

World premiere– Debut film

Kongens Nei (The King’s Choice) (Norway / Sweden / Denmark / Ireland)

Dir. Erik Poppe

With Jesper Christensen, Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Karl Markovics, Tuva Novotny, Katharina Schüttler, Juliane Köhler

European premiere

The Misandrists (Germany)

Dir. Bruce LaBruce

With Susanne Sachsse, Kembra Pfahler

World premiere

One Thousand Ropes (New Zealand)

Dir. Tusi Tamasese

With Uelese Petaia, Frankie Adams, Væle Sima Urale, Ene Petaia, Beulah Koale, Anapela Polataivao

World premiere

Pieles (Skins) (Spain)

Dir. Eduardo Casanova

with Ana Polvorosa, Candela Peña, Carmen Machi, Macarena Gómez, Secun de la Rosa, Jon Kortajarena, Antonio Duran “Morris”, Eloi Costa

World premiere - Debut film

Rekvijem za gospodju J.(Requiem for Mrs. J.) (Serbia / Bulgaria / Macedonia / Russian Federation / France)

Dir. Bojan Vuletić

With Mirjana Karanović, Jovana Gavrilović, Danica Nedeljković, Vučić Perović

World premiere

Tiger Girl (Germany)

Dir. Jakob Lass

With Ella Rumpf, Maria Dragus

World premiere

Vaya (South Africa)

Dir. Akin Omotoso

With Mncedisi Shabangu, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Nomonde Mbusi, Sihle Xaba, Warren Masemola, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Nomonde Mbusi, Azwile Chamane

European premiere

When the Day Had no Name (Macedonia / Belgium / Slovenia)

Dir. Teona Mitevska

With Leon Ristov, Hanis Bagashov, Dragan Mishevski, Stefan Kitanovic, Igorco Postolov, Ivan Vrtev Soptrajanov

World premiere

Supporting Film

Vênus - Filó A Fadinha Lésbica (Venus - Filly The Lesbian Little Fairy) (Brazil)

Dir. Sávio Leite

Already Announced Titles:

Centaur (Kyrgyzstan / France / Germany / The Netherlands) Dir. Aktan Arym Kubat

Honeygiver Among the Dogs (Bhutan) Dir. Dechen Roder

Pendular (Brazil / Argentinia / France) Dir. Julia Murat

The Wound (South Africa / Germany / The Netherlands / France) Dir. John Trengove

Vazante (Brazil / Portuga) Dir. Daniela Thomas