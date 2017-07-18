Pablo Larrain-produced movie among San Sebastian New Director lineup

Thirteen first and second films will compete.

The San Sebastian Film Festival has revealed the thirteen first and second films by European, Asian and Latin American filmmakers set to compete for the Kutxabank-New Directors Award.

Among the films are Chilean movie Princess, produced by Juan de Dios, Pablo Larraín and Fernanda del Nido and the first film by Marine Francen, former assistant to Michael Haneke and Olivier Assayas, starring Pauline Burlet (The Past) and Géraldine Pailhas (Young & Beautiful).

Princess is the second feature film by Marialy Rivas. The Chilean director debuted with Young & Wild (Joven & Alocada) selected for Films in Progress 20 at the San Sebastian Festival (2011) and a competitor in Horizontes Latinos after winning the World Cinema Screenwriting Award at Sundance in 2012.

The film, which was selected by Films in Progress 28, narrates the experience of a 12 year-old girl living in a sect.

The Sower (Le Semeur), the first film by Marine Francen, former assistant to Michael Haneke and Olivier Assayas, charts the story of a town brutally deprived of men.

Among the cast in the film are the Belgian actress Pauline Burlet (most promising actress Magritte in 2014 for The Past), Géraldine Pailhas (best supporting actress César nominée for Young & Beautiful) and Alban Lenoir (nominated for a most promising actor Lumière in 2016 for Un Français).

After his first film, Jimmy Rivière (Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Angers, 2011), the French actor and filmmaker Teddy Lussi-Modeste follows up with The Price of Success (Le Prix Du Succès) about an up-and-coming comedian whose success brings him into confrontation with his brother.

In Pailalim / Underground, the first film by Daniel Palacio, produced by Philippine director Brillante Mendoza, the star is a homeless man who lives in a cemetery and has no money to pay for the medical treatment required by his daughter, who is seriously ill.

Alberto García-Alix, Wang Feifei

Sweden’s Jens Assur is a photographer whose shorts have premiered and landed awards at Cannes, Clermont-Ferrand, Tribeca and Sundance.

His feature debut, entitled Ravens, tells the tale of a young boy whose father is hell-bent on him continuing to run the family farm.

One of the shorts by the Belgian director and screenwriter Gilles Coulier, known for the TV series The Natives (Bevergem), was selected at the Cinéfondation, while another competed at Cannes. In his first film, Cargo, he portrays the conflict between the three siblings of a family on the edge of the abyss.

Colombian director Laura Mora’s feature debut, Antes Del Fuego, was selected for the Cartagena de Indias Festival. Her second film Killing Jesus (Matar A Jesús), is described as her most personal project and takes its inspiration from events following her father’s murder in 2002.

Tigre is the first feature from the Argentine moviemaker Silvina Schnicer and Ulises Porra.

In their first feature they follow a woman who returns, after a long absence, to an island in the Delta of the Tigre river.

Blue My Mind is the first work from the Swiss director Lisa Brühlmann, focused on a 15 year-old adolescent (Luna Wedler) as she deals with the radical changes taking place in her body.

Pok-ryuk-eui Ssi-at / The Seeds of Violence won the national competition at the Jeonju Festival. In his second movie, director Lim Tae-gue follows the evolution of a soldier in the South Korean army as he tries to report the abuses by a superior.

The Taiwanese filmmaker Lai Kuo-an presents in San Sebastian his first feature, A Fish Out of Water, about a boy who demands that his parents help him to find his mother and father in a previous life.

Wang Feifei, curator of the China Independent Film Festival, constructs his first feature, He ri jun zai lai / From Where We’ve Fallen, around four elements: a nightmare, an angry man, a sex scandal and a glass bracelet.

Nicolás Combarro (A Coruña, 1979), an artist who uses different forms of expression including photography and sculpture, presents his first film, Alberto García-Alix. La línea de la sombra / Alberto García Alix. The Shadow Line, which looks into the world of the Spanish photographer, whose work he has curated and with whom he has closely collaborated.

The remaining titles making up the New Directors section will be announced in the coming weeks.

The winning director and Spanish distributor in the section will receive €50,000.